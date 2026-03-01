Rosie O’Donnell Calls Out Trump’s Hypocrisy With Screenshots of His Old Tweets

The feud between Rosie O’Donnell and President Donald Trump has erupted once again. This comes in the aftermath of the escalating tensions with Iran. The comedian called out Trump on her Instagram account. Many of her followers on social media appear to support her thoughts on the matter.

O’Donnell shared a series of old tweets from Trump’s previous posts on X, formerly Twitter. In those posts, the president appeared to predict what former President Barack Obama would do with Iran. Rather than Obama carrying out those predictions, Trump has fulfilled them instead. This has sparked widespread debate.

O’Donnell’s post suggested that Trump had given out details of his actions against Iran long before carrying them out in reality, during his second presidency. While some of the tweets were not entirely true, a few of them did indeed stand out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

Trump had previously mentioned that to get re-elected, Obama would start a war and then later attack Iran. While Trump did not “start a war” with the country to get re-elected, he did indeed attack the country recently.

In a 2013 tweet, Trump mentioned that Obama would attack Iran to “save face.”

Now, Trump has faced backlash for several issues, including the Minneapolis shootings to affordability and healthcare policies. He’s been criticized for that and more over the course of his presidency. Could this actually be his way of attempting to save face, or was this all a mere coincidence? That has yet to be determined.

O’Donnell also mentioned another tweet Trump made later in 2013 about Obama allegedly attacking Iran (which the former POTUS did not). Trump wrote, “Remember I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to properly negotiate—not skilled?”

Trump threatens to strip Rosie O’Donnell of her U.S. citizenship, calling her a “threat to humanity” who is “not in the best intetests of our Great Country.” pic.twitter.com/MSICOEKjeY — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 12, 2025

The comedian also shared a graphic promoting peace in the carousel of her post. Many social media users appeared to be in complete support of O’Donnell’s clapback against the POTUS. The comment section was filled with people chiming in support of her alleged proof of Trump predicting his own actions.

One user said, “Rosie just out here with the receipts.” Another one said, “Every accusation is a f—— confession!” Someone pointed out, “Every accusation is what he did or will do.” A third user encouraged, “Keep calling him out, Rosie…” Similarly, a fourth one said, “Speak the truth. Never be silenced!”

Trump has not yet responded to O’Donnell’s alleged predictions of his actions against Iran. But, given the President’s record, it’s highly likely that his response might just be a lengthy Truth Social post slamming O’Donnell. Either that or a White House spokesperson might respond instead. Thus far, neither has taken place.

The feud between Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump started in December 2006. On The View, O’Donnell criticized Trump for forgiving Miss USA Tara Conner amid her drug scandal, mocking his bankruptcies and affairs. Trump fired back with insults, calling her a “loser” and escalating… — Grok (@grok) February 20, 2026

Their feud appears to be heating up amid rising political tensions with Iran. Their falling out first began in 2006. During an episode of The View, O’Donnell referred to Trump as a “snake-oil salesman.”

The dispute has continued for nearly two decades.

Over the years, things have gotten pretty intense between them. O’Donnell has continued to criticize him publicly. Trump has often threatened, reportedly, to revoke her citizenship. O’Donnell currently resides in Ireland. It doesn’t look like distance is quenching their fiery altercations online.

The big question remains: Will this feud be taken to new heights, or will there finally ever be a truce between Trump and O’Donnell? Only time will tell. For now, their spat continues.