Mark Hamill Mocks His ‘Favorite’ Part of Trump’s ‘Frequent Verbal Catastrophes’: ‘The Recovery’

Actor Mark Hamill cracked yet another joke about Donald Trump. The Star Wars legend mocked the former president's uncomfortable attempts to stave off his speech gaffes. Hamill emphasized his favorite aspect of Trump's 'frequent verbal catastrophes'— it's always 'the recovery', he joked on X. “That moment right after the wipeout when he doubles down & assertively continues with all the Pee-Wee Herman ‘I meant to do that!’ energy he can muster,” Hamill explained.

My favorite part of any of his frequent verbal catastrophes is always: the recovery. That moment right after the wipeout when he doubles down & assertively continues with all the Pee-Wee Herman "I meant to do that!" energy he can muster. 🤣 https://t.co/ML6WTARkjc — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 14, 2024

To illustrate his argument, Hamill posted a video of Trump flubbing a sentence at a recent event in Pennsylvania. The video showcases a part of his speech, where Trump concocted a new term while discussing immigration, using 'adlinthin', presumably instead of 'alien', according to Raw Story. Trump's tendency to make up words has frequently been cited as a sign of cognitive decline from old age, a critique that he and his followers refute profusely.

His made up words are fun, (DISINFORMATES, MISINFORMATES, COVFEFE, etc.) but his more-than plentiful misspellings absolutely RULE!👍 Here's but a few:… pic.twitter.com/p9CRK7nwCi — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 27, 2024

This was however not the first time Hamill criticized the four-times-indicted former president. Previously he targeted the Republican frontrunner's spelling. "His made-up words are fun (DISINFORMATES, MISINFORMATES, COVFEFE, etc.), but his more-than plentiful misspellings absolutely RULE!," he quipped last month.

Some of Trump's coined terms that caught Hamill’s attention, include 'Stollen' for stolen, 'Unpresidented' instead of unprecedented, 'Smocking' in place of smoking, 'Sole' used for soul, 'Frorida' for Florida, 'Melanie' instead of Melania, 'Capital Hill' rather than Capitol Hill, 'Infair' employed for unfair, 'Shoebiz' substituted for showbiz, 'Marine Core' used instead of Marine Corps, 'Boarder' replacing border, 'Loose' instead of lose, 'Leightweight' for lightweight, 'Grest' in place of great, and 'Hearby' used for hereby.

Dr. John Gartner, a former professor at Johns Hopkins University Medical School and contributor to The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, claimed in an interview with Salon​ that Trump shows significant indicators of diminishing mental acuity and risky conduct connected with aging. Gartner warned that Trump is a growing threat as he believes that his mental condition will only deteriorate with time.

Things are going great for Donald Trump.



-His stock is plummeting

-He's drowning in legal bills

-He has to attend a criminal trial that will last several weeks

-His mental decline is more prominent than ever pic.twitter.com/uFcQh45ALJ — Brandon Tietz (@brandontietz) April 15, 2024

He described Trump's conduct as 'hypomanic', and cited his 'Phonemic paraphasias', which is the replacing of non-words for words with identical sounds, that is typically not evident until a patient reaches the moderate to severe stages of Alzheimer's. Additionally, Gartner claimed that Trump also participates in 'tangential speech' and asserted that he just gets unintelligible when he engages in free association.

Using the phrase 'word salad speech' he pointed out that Trump's tendency to be all over the place may be a symptom of not of old age, but of significant cognitive impairment. Gartner emphasized, "What I don’t understand is why those clips aren’t being replayed over and over in the mainstream media. Isn’t Trump babbling incoherently the most newsworthy part of his rally? You can be sure it would be if it were Biden."