Donald Trump could learn better adjectives before addressing the Americans, thinks former US Attorney General Bill Barr. The 73-year-old attended an event at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, where a CBS reporter asked his opinion about the former president's remarks about Hezbollah. Barr thinks he [Donald] would need to work on his vocabulary.

A CBS correspondent, Jan Crawford, questioned Barr if his former employer "lost it" when he praised the terrorist group Hezbollah as "very smart." The AG responded, "His verbal skills are limited," reported the New York Post. Barr is a frequent target of the Republican candidate's inflammatory rhetorics.

Crawford chuckled, and the audience laughed at his remark. The US attorney elaborated, "If you get him away from 'very, very, very,' you know, the adjectives...they're unfamiliar to him, and they spill out, and he goes too far." He added, "He's [Trump] not very disciplined when it comes to what he says."

Barr's opinion of Trump's lack of eloquence emerged after he called the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah "very smart." Following this, a statement was released from the White House condemning his use of adjectives as dangerous and unhinged. "It's completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as 'smart,'" reported NBC News.

The former AG quit Trump's cabinet in December 2020 and has been one of the most prominent critics of the former president. Barr served as his attorney for two years prior to his resignation and oversaw the Department of Justice. He also testified in the January 6 Capitol Riots case.

He further blamed "something" that might have happened during Trump's childhood as responsible for his 'fragile' ego. Addressing his second term at the Oval Office, Barr said, "He's already saying it's going to be about retribution." He continued, "And he's, you know, he's a very petty man," adding, "And it's all about him."

Barr further expounded, "And he has a very fragile ego, and you know, something happened to him as a kid, and I'm not going to spend time psychoanalyzing it, but you know, every encounter he has to come out showing the other guy that he's better." Citing the same reasoning of his egotistical nature, he believes Trump won't be as effective.

The former AG warned, "It's all about, you know, the assertion of his ego, and I think he will be self-indulgent in a new administration and won't be as effective as he could otherwise be," adding, "and probably things would start moving toward chaos." Barr also thinks investigations under the Classified Documents case and others are not a witchhunt, per Vanity Fair.

Barr also defended, "This says more about Trump than it does the Department of Justice. He's so egotistical that he has this penchant for conducting risky, reckless acts to show that he can sort of get away with it," adding, "and he's done this repeatedly at the expense of all the people who depend on him to conduct the public's business in an honorable way."

