Mark Cuban Urges Taylor Swift to Breakup with Travis Kelce and Date a Mavericks Player

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are emerging as an NFL power couple, and the internet couldn't stop talking about Swift's Sunday trip to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game. Sales of the All-Pro tight end's jerseys appear to have surged following the 12-time Grammy Award winner came to the Arrowhead Stadium. According to sportswear and fan gear retailer Fanatics, Kelce's jersey was among the top five for the NFL on Sunday.

It "saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," revealed a representative, as per ESPN. Eyeing this phenomenal trend, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban urged Swift to 'breakup' with Kelce and date one of the 'good-looking, single guys' on his basketball team instead.

Cuban gave his reaction to First Take over the 'Traylor' hype: "@mcuban wants Taylor Swift to break up with Travis Kelce to date a Mavs player "Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotcha."

.@mcuban wants Taylor Swift to break up with Travis Kelce to date a Mavs player 😂



"Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu." pic.twitter.com/wkA2fgHmkJ — First Take (@FirstTake) September 28, 2023

Kelce had a hilarious response to Cuban's comment. “@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day!” the Kansas City Chiefs player tweeted on X. As per Page Six, in the NBA, if a team has an available roster position, usually because of an injury, they can sign a player to a 10-day, or three-game, contract. However, with football season in full flow, Kelce might be a little too busy to play another sport. Swift is said to be attending the Kansas City Chiefs' trip to New York this weekend, where the team will play the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day! 😎 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2023

During the game's 41-10 thrashing, Swift sat next to Kelce's mother, Donna, and was even heard mouthing the words "Let's f-king go!" after Kelce scored a touchdown. According to reports, Swift also got to know Chiefs' quarter Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany. As per the NY Post, on their podcast New Heights, which is hosted by Jason Kelce (the Eagles' center) and Travis, the latter remarked on Wednesday that the past weekend was 'action-packed' and he will never forget it.

“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”

According to reports, the news that Swift would be attending the Sunday Night Football game at MetLife stadium has driven up the price of a seat in the 300 level of the stadium, the highest bowl of the facility, to at least $99 per person, and this serves as an example of why many fans have already dubbed Swift and Kelce as a budding 'power couple.'

