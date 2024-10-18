Mark Cuban Defines Kamala Harris in Three Simple Words That Donald Trump 'Will Never' Be

Mark Cuban praised Vice President Kamala Harris for her composed performance during a Wednesday interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, highlighting three traits he believes set her apart from former president Donald Trump: "Strong, Smart, and Measured." On Thursday, Cuban took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to commend Harris's approach, stating, "When Brett went hard after her. She didn’t call him names. She didn’t quit the interview. She didn’t make things up. She never once complained the questions were tough. She never played the victim card."

The beautiful thing about the @BretBaier interview is that @KamalaHarris understood and responded to each question.



She used examples of policies. She gave real world context.



When Brett went hard after her. She didn’t call him names. She didn’t quit the interview. She… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 17, 2024

The billionaire businessman contrasted Harris's handling of the interview with Trump's response, as the former president criticized the event on his social media platform, expressing a preference for "a more hard hitting journalist" to have conducted the interview. "She didn’t lose her temper," Cuban continued. "She didn’t take the bait to diminish or talk down to Trump supporters. [He] has been the president and campaigning for 9 years. Kamala Harris has caught up to him in just 100 days. That speaks volumes."

Trump has officially called out Bret Baier



Says he is “very soft”



Also says Fox News is “weak and soft on the Democrats”



If Bret doesn’t hold Kamala accountable, we are going to unleash hell on his reputation (again)



I hope he impresses us with a big turnaround! pic.twitter.com/6rNl7cUcdD — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 14, 2024

Cuban argued that Harris's qualities are resonating with voters, including Republicans and Independents who have shifted their support to her. According to Cuban, she "is everything her opponent is not and will never be." Harris supporters quickly echoed Cuban’s sentiments on social media, but her senior adviser, David Plouffe, characterized the interview as “an ambush.” On the other hand, Trump supporters claimed that the interview’s relatively short duration—under 30 minutes—was a sign Harris could not handle the pressure. Baier later stated that Harris’s advisers signaled for the interview to end early, noting he saw "four people waving their hands, like, 'It’s gotta stop.'"

Image Source: Mark Cuban speaks during Live At The #TwitterHouse Conversations Shaping The Next (Digital) Frontier at Lustre Pearl Rainey on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images | Photo by Anna Webber

Cuban has been a strong advocate for Harris and he has made it evident on several occasions. While the Shark Tank was initially a supporter of Trump's candidacy back in 2015, he has now soured completely on the former president. At a recent campaign rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Cuban publicly criticized Trump’s tariff proposals while voicing his support for Harris’s presidential campaign, as reported by CNBC. Cuban mocked Trump’s understanding of tariffs as he planned to raise taxes on imported goods from China by up to 60%, stating, “Trump thinks that China pays for them." He added, “This is the same guy that thought that Mexico would pay for the wall."

Cuban also reflected on Trump's past views, stating, “Trump used to understand how tariffs work. “I don’t know what happened to him," he added. Additionally, in an exclusive interview, Cuban told Newsweek that Trump's first term was "bad" and that a second term could be "worse." He praised Harris as someone willing to work with Republicans and independents, saying, "She is not an ideologue" and describing her as "far more stable" and "open minded." When asked about his biggest concern if Trump were to win, Cuban replied, "That I have no idea what will happen if he wins. Only he knows."