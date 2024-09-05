Chuck Todd Highlights Kamala Harris’ 'First Big Mistake’ Weeks Into Her Presidential Campaign

Kamala Harris may be riding high on the waves of popularity but Chuck Todd warns her not to make this mistake which, according to him, could hurt her presidential campaign. Apparently, NBC News chief political analyst highlighted the "first big mistake" of taking too long to give her first official interview. After lying low for nearly 40 days into her nomination Harris agreed to do a sit-down.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kenny Holston

Todd weighed in on NBC News Now, "I think the easiest way to diffuse this is to go everywhere… doing local interviews, doing a podcast here, she can go to friendly places, go to unfriendly places. The idea when you sort of try to be, you know, laser-focused like this… we're going to gravitate to the big event. If there are six interviews, we're all overwhelmed… Everything gets diluted," as per Fox News.

He further added that this reluctance (so to speak), to be selective in facing the media, could portray her in a negative light. "So I really think it only sort of reinforces this negative stereotype that she's a little- takes too long. There's a fine line between being deliberative and being paralyzed by a decision, but the way they've handled it, I think, is a bit- it's been a mistake."

But, Kamala Harris is not doing the interview alone. VP Candidate Tim Walz will be with her.



Why can’t the Democratic candidate for President of the United States do an interview by herself ? THAT’S the question every journalist should be asking #KamalaHarris #trump https://t.co/Wj6YSimmrD — Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) August 27, 2024

Prior to Harris sitting down with CNN for her first-ever interview after securing the Democratic nomination on August 29, 2024, she had been criticized for avoiding the journalists. In the three weeks that POTUS Joe Biden abandoned his re-election bid and passed the torch to his running mate, she (un)intentionally dodged many unscripted settings to interact with the American press.

Here's Kamala Harris not avoiding the media. https://t.co/EjYKiFVg0X — TheActorBrianHowe🟧 (@BrianHoweActor) August 9, 2024

When she was confronted with the question, Harris said she'd like to go through the Democratic National Convention (DNC) first. "I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month," she briefly responded and before the media could ask more, her aides signaled them that the time of the Q&A session was over for the day, as per The New York Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Meanwhile, Todd shared his observation of how her Republican rival Donald Trump approached media interaction for his 2016 campaign. "The 2016 version [of Trump] he did interviews all over the place. Left, right, and center, friendly interviews, adversarial interviews, he'd do three or four in a day. In some ways, he preferred that than actually campaigning on the trail."

Put aside any preconception you have about @realDonaldTrump and watch this long-form interview of Trump by @lexfridman. You can learn much more about who someone in this format compared with the curated excerpts of a biased media.



Then consider why @KamalaHarris won’t accept… https://t.co/SuMvvvMuHR — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 4, 2024

"But what he successfully did is he never made one interview matter, right? It ends up diluting. So just the way they've handled this, and I just think they're now just playing into her perceived weakness," adding that any "fumble now is going to get overly scrutinized, unnecessarily so," Todd concluded. The former prosecutor sat down only once for a joint interview alongside her running mate Tim Walz with CNN's Dana Bash since earning her presidential nomination in the DNC.