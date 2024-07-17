Donald Trump Jr. Wants Only 'One Role' in His Father's Potential Second Term: "Positions of Power"

Donald Trump Jr. has no interest in holding an official job during his father, former President Donald Trump,'s second term in office. Rather, Trump Jr. intends to use his 'veto power over the RINOs' - term for establishment-leaning "Republicans in name only" to purge the party of any dissent. "I don’t want a role in an administration — I don’t want to do that," he exclusively told Fox News at the RNC Convention. "The only role I want is to put our people in other positions of power. I just want to stop the bad guys from ever getting into those positions of power. That’s the only thing I want." He added: "I want to veto the RINOs. I want to have veto power over the RINOs. That’s all I’m asking for."

The Republican leader has previously referred to individuals as RINOs, including Rupert Murdoch, ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Ron DeSantis. In 2024, he applied it to the majority of his rivals in the Republican primary. As per The Daily Mail, Trump Jr.'s ally and current vice presidential nominee JD Vance has already been vetted for their RINO classification. The elder son of the GOP nominee believes that the senator from Ohio could be the one to continue his father's political legacy.

Calling Vance "an incredible America First patriot," Trump Jr. praised the potential VP, "I think he is someone who truly believes in that mission — he is not a Washington D.C. neocon warmonger, and I think that is so critical," he told. "I love having a young, articulate, energetic guy as someone who can help also keep this movement going for generations to come — I think that is so fundamental and so important."

He continued to praise Vance by stating that he is "a business guy, a politician, and someone who is probably one of the most articulate fighters against the insanity over on the other side. He does a better job in hostile media territory than most of our best guys do," he said. "I think it is just so critical for the movement going forward and I think he’s going to do a great job as vice president." Trump Jr. also stated that he feels positive about his father's potential second term, "I’m excited about this. This time, we go in, we actually know what we’re doing. We know who the snakes are. We know how to deal with the bad guys," he said. "I think we can get up and running so quickly, and I think everyone else understands that too — which is why, I think, they have so aggressively tried prosecuting my father and going after him and attacking him and trying to bankrupt him. And if that doesn’t work, they try to jail him."

Trump Jr. was then questioned about his thoughts on his father's attempted assassination and responded, "He's doing great." "He’s vibrant, obviously a very heavy and somber moment, but when I walk around the floor here, I see unity like I’ve never seen before," he said. "I see great people that understand the gravity of the situation, but also understand what’s going on and what’s happening in our country and they are really ready to be involved and to bring that back." He also emphasized how Democrats "fear" the lessons learned during Trump's first term. "They fear that he comes in with knowledge and that experience and that he can be an even more effective leader than he was the first time around — and I thought he was pretty darn effective," he said.