Marjorie Taylor Greene Won’t Switch Parties — She’s Switching Focus

Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t show up on The View this week to relaunch herself. She showed up to explain why she walked away.

Two days after resigning from Congress, Greene sat across from Whoopi Goldberg and the panel and made something unusually clear: she isn’t running for anything. Not Senate. Not governor. Not president.

“I’m not trying to climb the ladder,” she said, pushing back on the idea that her softer tone signaled a rebrand, as reported by The Independent. What she talked about instead was home, children, money. She spoke about the quiet fear that even middle-class families feel now.

Marjorie Taylor Greene confirms she’s not running for Senate or president. That’s because not many people want her too. MTG is a traitor. That’s why she went on The View.pic.twitter.com/1EfvkHLPwQ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 7, 2026

Greene said her focus has narrowed to what she calls “America first,” not as a slogan, but as a question of priorities. Things like grocery bills, rent, and housing mattered.

“Even my kids look to the future and ask, ‘Will I ever be able to afford a home?’” she said during the interview, according to Realtor.com.

That question, she said, did more to shape her thinking than any committee fight or cable news cycle. Greene told the panel she has no intention of becoming a Democrat and no interest in reentering Congress under a different banner. When Joy Behar joked that she should switch parties, Greene pushed back gently.

🚨BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has a message for Trump: “I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for six years for. And I gave him my loyalty for free.” “Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and… pic.twitter.com/ST5t6Q1vyb — Stand Up For Trump (@StandUpForTrmp) January 6, 2026

“It’s Democrats and Republicans together that have put us nearly $40 trillion in debt,” she said. “What matters to me is pulling Americans on the right and left together to focus on our collective problems.”

Those problems, in her telling, start with affordability, and end with frustration.

Since last summer, Greene has been promoting the No Tax on Home Sales Act, a proposal aimed at easing pressure on families trying to sell primary residences. She framed it as a response to watching tax dollars flow overseas while Americans struggle at home, language she repeated again this week.

Retiring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used her final days in office to promote the idea of a “tax revolt,” framing federal taxes as a symbol of a government she says no longer serves working Americans. Her remarks build on a months-long affordability push and follow her public… pic.twitter.com/GQvFsVt0JP — Realtor.com (@realtordotcom) January 4, 2026

“I’ve watched a lot of our tax dollars go overseas and go to special interest causes,” she said in a previous interview. “While the American people continue to suffer.”

Greene said part of her decision to leave Congress came after President Donald Trump publicly turned on her, branding her a “traitor” — rhetoric she said led to death threats against her son. That, she told the hosts, crossed a line.

“The toxic nature of politics is something that grew to bother me deeply,” she said, adding that she no longer wanted to live inside that constant pressure.

She also revisited her past statements about January 6, acknowledging that she no longer believes Antifa or Black Lives Matter were responsible for the attack, though she stopped short of blaming Trump directly.

Sunny Hostin pressed her directly on her political ambitions. But, Greene didn’t flinch. “I’m not running for anything,” she said again. “No.”

Outside the studio, her message was even simpler. In a post shared hours later on X, Greene wrote that Americans care about “good paying jobs, affordable housing, affordable healthcare, and a future for their children.”

“Put Americans first,” she added. “It’s really not that complicated.”

For now, that’s where she says she’s staying.