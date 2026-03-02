Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns on Trump After U.S. Troop Deaths in Iran

Three American service members were killed in a new U.S. military operation against Iran. After that, the backlash came from President Donald Trump’s own political family. Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia used to be one of Trump’s most loyal allies. But now, as she has been doing of late, Greene criticized the president, Vice President JD Vance, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as she accused them of abandoning the campaign promise of “no more foreign wars.”

U.S. Central Command confirmed that three service members were “killed in action,” and five more were seriously wounded. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it happened during the air campaign “Operation Epic Fury.”

The expanding conflict with Iran thus had its first confirmed U.S. combat deaths since the strikes began. As a result, Greene took to X and wrote, “My God, these poor military members and their poor families. I’m sorry (…) and praying for them.”

Then she added,

“All of us campaigned on no more foreign wars and regime change. Now, America soldiers are dead.”

Under President Trump: Maduro captured in Venezuela and brought to America for prosecution. The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in war against Iran. Gold Star Mom, Election Integrity Hero, and staunch Trump supporter is still in prison in Colorado. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 1, 2026

She resigned from Congress on Jan. 5 after a bitter split with Trump. Greene had already been frustrated with what she viewed as a drift from “America First” principles. Now the troop deaths made it worse.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly framed himself as the president who would end wars in Afghanistan and Ukraine. Even last year, he boasted that earlier strikes had “obliterated” key Iranian nuclear facilities and that Tehran had been deterred.

Now, U.S. forces are conducting strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, missile systems and naval assets. The escalating war began after Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and led to a chain reaction across the region.

Notably, Trump cautioned about casualties before the operation, saying that “the lives of American heroes may be lost.”

These strikes have reportedly pushed the Middle East into a volatile confrontation. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, while inside Iran, civilian casualties are mounting, including a deadly strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran.

A missile strike on a girls school in southern Iran has left at least 150 people dead, according to Iranian officials. The school in Minab, which was reportedly hit by three missiles on Saturday, was close to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard base. Iran’s President described the… pic.twitter.com/BfbVfs88aM — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 1, 2026

At home, protesters are out on the streets against another prolonged war. A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 61% of U.S. adults disapprove of Trump’s handling of foreign policy.

Plus, 56% say he has “gone too far” in using the military abroad.

In a separate post, Greene argued that war with Iran would not solve inflation, housing costs, AI-driven job losses, the national debt or America’s ongoing health and addiction crises. She also accused both parties of reckless federal spending. But no matter what she says, it seems unlikely that the White House will respond to Greene’s comments.

