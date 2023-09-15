House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, recently announced his decision to initiate an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. On Tuesday, House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, expressed her desire for an extensive investigation into the same, emphasizing that she is committed to a thorough examination regardless of the duration. Moreover, Representative Greene remarked that this inquiry could potentially span several months, reported Fox News.

"It may go all the way to the November election. But what we need to do is we need to investigate Joe Biden, But we also need to investigate the web of people that exist in our federal agencies, the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, and many others, serving not only in this administration, the former administration and the one before it, maybe even further, we need to find the people that have covered up Joe Biden’s crimes and all of the Biden family’s corruption," Greene told reporters.

Greene emphasized that her top priority is eliminating corruption within the federal government and views the impeachment inquiry as a constructive initial step in achieving this goal. She asserted that the inquiry is not driven by political motives, asserting that the American people are facing significant challenges under the Biden administration, including concerns related to the open border and the influx of illegal immigrants, as well as economic issues like high inflation and the rental housing crisis.

"They can’t afford their electric bills, they can’t afford their gas bills. They can’t afford groceries. That’s what the American people know. And they know that politicians like Joe Biden, who’s been in this place in office for over 50 years have gotten richer and richer and richer every year. They’re in office, and they know why. And I’m really excited. We’re doing this impeachment inquiry, because I believe we’re going to expose the truth," Greene further clarified.

McCarthy's decision to launch the impeachment inquiry is a response to increasing pressure from former President Donald Trump, Representative Greene, and fellow members of his party, setting the stage for a contentious confrontation between Congress and the White House in the upcoming election year. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, House Minority Leader McCarthy issued a statement on Tuesday in which he asserted that the House investigations conducted this year into the Biden family have revealed a 'culture of corruption' that seems to necessitate a more extensive and thorough examination. "These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption," McCarthy said.

While House spokesperson Ian Sams stated in a statement: "House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing. His own Republican members have said so." This is in addition to calling the impeachment attempt 'extreme politics at its worst.'

