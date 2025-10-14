Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Into ‘Weak’ GOP Men on Capitol Hill

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lit up her own party this week, blasting what she called “weak Republican men” in Congress and accusing House leadership of sidelining the very women who, in her telling, are willing to actually fight. In a wide-ranging Washington Post interview, the Georgia firebrand said too many male colleagues shrink from confrontation, while women like her and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik get shoved to the margins.

“Whereas President Trump has a very strong, dominant style, he’s not weak at all, a lot of the men here in the House are weak,” Greene said to the Washington Post, before charging that those same men are “intimidated” by assertive conservative women who “mean it” and will “make them look bad.” The broadside landed as Republicans continue to struggle through a grinding shutdown fight that has exposed fractures between Speaker Mike Johnson’s team and restless conservatives.

Greene framed the issue as a power deficit for GOP women inside a Republican House. Just one woman chairs a full committee, she noted, and only a handful hold formal leadership posts, despite years of donor-backed recruitment drives and promises to elevate female voices. She contrasted Johnson with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, saying McCarthy made a point of promoting women while Johnson, in her view, prefers to hand out symbolic roles.

Her prime example, Elise Stefanik. After Trump briefly tapped Stefanik for U.N. ambassador, the nomination was withdrawn, and Johnson later installed her as Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership, a title Greene dismissed as “honorary” and proof that even loyalists get boxed out when the stakes rise. Stefanik’s office touts the role as a strategic hub for the conference, and formal House postings show she indeed holds that chair. The episode, Greene argues, is why ambitious GOP women keep hitting a ceiling.

Greene’s gender-charged critique is also part of her heel turn against her own party. She has hammered Johnson over his handling of the shutdown and bristled at leadership’s reluctance to bulldoze Senate rules to muscle through a funding deal. In the same breath, she has broken with parts of the Trump agenda on tactics, telling comedian Tim Dillon that mass deportations are a political cul-de-sac and that the tariff program needs a “smarter plan.” That mix of loyalty and insurgency has turned Greene into a one-woman pressure campaign, equal parts base whisperer and leadership headache.

The men she is calling out, meanwhile, point to their numbers. Republicans still control the House, and Johnson has tried to knit together a coalition that can actually pass bills, an exercise that often looks like herding cats. Yet Greene’s attack resonates because the optics are stubborn. On paper, Trump’s orbit brims with high-profile women, but inside the House, the advancement pipeline has not matched the rhetoric, and the party’s most prominent female stars are often lightning rods, not committee barons.

Complicating the backdrop, the party continues to grapple with its own self-inflicted fiascos, including a recent “Signalgate” episode in which a Cabinet group chat discussing sensitive military plans accidentally included a journalist, a Keystone Kops moment that fed complaints about competence at the top.

Whether her call-out changes anything is another question. Elevating more women to gavels and leadership posts would require Johnson to spend precious political capital, and Greene’s broadsides make that calculus tougher, not easier.