Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Building a MAGA 2.0 Movement — Without Trump?

If there was one thing that no one saw coming, it was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s increasingly public criticisms of Donald Trump. These public criticisms have raised speculation that may be Greene is playing the long game and may be, she is positioning herself as Trump’s future challenger for the presidency.

Greene’s recent actions have rattled the MAGA loyalists. She took a step back from signing onto the Epstein Files petition, to opposing key party lines on the ACA and even hasn’t said anything favorable on the administration’s foreign policy.

Reportedly, not only MAGA believers but also President Trump is trying to understand her shifting stance.

“MTG is suddenly turning on Republicans and Trump!” Wrong. Listen to why I ran in the first place. In April 2023, in a 60 Minutes interview, MTG said that the very reason she ran for Congress was seeing the “House and the Senate completely fail to deliver the agenda that we had… pic.twitter.com/1LWzJIvhAf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 8, 2025

And now there is one question that looms. Is Greene quietly laying the groundwork for her own political rise?

Greene’s recent absences from Trump’s side have been in a public eye. She has kept her distance from everything that Trump administration is catching flake for. Her absence from the grand opening of newly renovated Rose Garden due to her being sick has caught the eyes of those who are eager to see where Trump administration lands.

Her “sick day” has fueled rumors that she’s distancing herself from Trump’s inner circle. Even Trump, reportedly, is alarmed by her departure and has been asking GOP allies, “What’s going on with Marjorie?”

According to NBC, he has made multiple inquiries into her actions and motivations.

Greene, for her part, has pushed back. She has publicly stated that she is not a “blind slave” to Trump or any party boss. This defiance has cut deeper than expected. Greene has been a dynamic partner to Trump’s brand and has worked tirelessly to make sure that he knows.

She has built her own name and identity on being unwaveringly loyal to Trump. However, now her unwillingness to give in to the extremes of MAGA, signals a fracture in the alliance. The implication is stark. She may no longer be content with being a foot soldier in Trump’s movement. She wants the perks and the crown.

Behind the curtain of all loud speeches and roundtables, Trump’s worry over Greene being absent is not just him missing an old friend and supporter. It is much more than that. Apparently, Trump is now wary of Green coming out as his rival.

His phone calls to Republican friends solidifies that there is a sense of urgency about her new independence. Greene herself has increased her criticisms of her GOP colleagues. She has directly confronted Trump’s policy toward Israel and then publicly condemned missile attacks on Iran. And she is constantly participating in the efforts for the release of Epstein files.

When all the Trump cabinet and supporters are sitting in White House and praising Trump on his face like sycophants, Greene is literally on the road demanding answers. She is standing with the people, both literally and figuratively. She is making her own base.

Greene has been more confrontational. In interviews and on social media, she speaks of “deep state treasonous crimes” and warns that the MAGA base “will turn” if leaders fail to deliver on promises.

Taken collectively, these steps imply Greene is no longer merely a Trump disciple. She is making her own base and is becoming more of just Trump’s supporter.

Whether that signals a full-fledged presidential campaign is unclear, but the foundations are unmistakable.

Online watchers have latched onto Greene’s path, with some asserting she’s running a quiet campaign to become the face of the movement by replacing Trump. Tweets predict she’ll run someday, others contend she’s just attention-grabbing.