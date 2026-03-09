Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Whether a U.S. Draft Is Coming if War Widens

Marjorie Taylor Greene erupted online after a White House interview raised questions about whether Americans could be drafted into the war with Iran. Her target — Karoline Leavitt, who would not fully rule out the possibility of U.S. ground troops.

The clash started with a question on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News. Host Maria Bartiromo asked whether families worried about a military draft should expect the administration to keep U.S. troops out of the war.

Leavitt didn’t shut the door completely, says the Independent. She said the current strategy relies on airstrikes and other operations. Still, she added that the president “does not remove options off the table” while the military campaign continues.

That line landed online. Greene responded on X with a long post written in all caps. She accused Republican leaders of breaking campaign promises to avoid foreign wars and blasted the idea that Americans could be drafted into the conflict.

By the way a bunch of psycho Republicans want to not only draft your sons but your daughters too!!!!! Send Lindsey Graham, Mark Levin, and Laura Loomer and ALL the murderous blood thirsty maniacs that support this America LAST WAR. https://t.co/7Uhfo6LPHt — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 8, 2026

“NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND,” she wrote, before adding another line that quickly circulated across political feeds, “Not my son, over my dead body.” The message didn’t stop there.

In follow-up posts, Greene said some Republicans were pushing policies that could eventually expand the Selective Service System. This is the program that registers young Americans for a possible military draft. She also mentioned earlier talks about women also being required to register.

The United States hasn’t used a draft since the final years of the Vietnam War. The system remains in place though. It requires most men aged 18 to 25 to register in case Congress ever authorizes a national call-up.

Greene also singled out people she says support a tougher military response. They include Senator Lindsey Graham, radio host Mark Levin, and activist Laura Loomer. Her criticism came as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran continued to escalate.

They tried to add women to the draft to selective service multiple times while I was in Congress.

Trump and Republicans need to guarantee that there will be NO DRAFT AND NEVER DRAFT OUR DAUGHTERS. pic.twitter.com/B4p8d6EZIt — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 8, 2026

U.S. officials say that they have focused largely on aerial strikes so far. But drone attacks and retaliatory operations have hit several American bases in the region. At least seven U.S. service members have died since the fighting began earlier this year, according to military officials.

The bodies of six of those troops were returned to the United States over the weekend at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer ceremony along with First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Military leaders say the operation could last longer than many early conflicts. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it would be a mistake to publicly set limits on how far the United States might go. “You don’t tell the enemy what your limits are,” he said.

Does Uncle Sam want YOU?Fears of a military draft swirl amid US airstrikes on Iran as expert reveals the odds of being sent to war https://t.co/qFJuc04szO — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) March 9, 2026

Greene’s comments also highlight growing divide among conservatives about U.S. foreign policy. During Trump’s 2024 campaign, many allies saw his approach as “America First.” They then believed that the slogan excluded long overseas wars.

Greene, who left Congress earlier this year after a public break with Trump, has continued to position herself as a defender of that approach. Her post about the draft spread quickly online. Thousands of shares followed within hours.

The White House has not announced any plan to reinstate the draft. For now, officials say the operation remains focused on air power and regional military partnerships. But Greene doesn’t seem to believe them.