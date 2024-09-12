Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Trump's Friend Laura Loomer’s ‘Racist’ Post Aimed at Kamala Harris

As the first woman of color to run as a major party’s presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris might face political attacks with racist or misogynistic remarks until Election Day. Critics have constantly targeted her race and gender throughout her election campaign. Meanwhile, on September 8, far-right provocateur Laura Loomer posted a comment about Harris on X (formerly Twitter) that appeared to be quite racist. However, in response, Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Loomer, accusing her of racism and misrepresenting the Republican party.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

Loomer's remark was a reaction to a post by Harris that showcased photos from her childhood trip to India, according to The Independent. In her X post, Loomer wrote, "If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand." On the other hand, Greene shared her post and wrote, "This is appalling and extremely racist."

If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand. https://t.co/EebUiKKxVw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 8, 2024

She added, "It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down." Loomer got back at Greene and said, "It’s really funny how @mtgreenee (a raging antisemite who said Jews use space lasers to control the world) wants to pretend like I’m a “racist” because I made a funny joke about Kamala Harris making cooking videos and buying curry spice at an anti-Trump spice shop and I mocked how she uses her Indian mom as a way to dodge questions. I won’t be apologizing for having a sense of humor."

This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA.



This does not represent President Trump.



This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down. https://t.co/z9s5fZlgQi — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 11, 2024

She added, "I also believe in free speech, @mtgreenee which you clearly don’t support. I get it. You’re jealous of me because, despite your planted hit pieces about me in the @nytimes, I won. Get over it." She also said, "Since when is having a sense of humor a crime in America? I am not deleting my tweet. Mockery and political humor to make fun of pandering isn’t illegal. Everyone just needs to chill out and laugh about the cooking comments and the Indian Call center jokes. Or are we about to deny the fact that every time we call customer service we get directed to a call center in India? Not my fault some people don’t have a sense of humor."

It’s really funny how @mtgreenee (a raging anti semite who said Jews use space lasers to control the world) wants to pretend like I’m a “racist” because I made a funny joke about Kamala Harris making cooking videos and buying curry spice at an anti Trump spice shop and I mocked… https://t.co/5uLJazczyP — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2024

Loomer later shared a video and wrote, "MTG is 2-faced. She used to call me begging me to write her one-liners she could read in Congress about Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and now she’s acting like a lefty calling me a racist over a funny joke." Labeling Greene as a hooker, Loomer added, "This is a woman who has no convictions. Like a hooker, she sells herself to the highest bidder. The highest bidder in her case was @SpeakerMcCarthy. Now she’s irrelevant and she’s lashing out because she is jealous." Meanwhile, the far-right personality, who failed in her 2022 bid for Congress in Florida, has received praise from Donald Trump multiple times.