Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Trump for ‘Evil Tirade,’ Says ‘It’s an Antichrist Spirit’

On Orthodox Easter Sunday, President Donald Trump irked many as he picked a dispute with the head of the Catholic Church, and portrayed himself as the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Trump uploaded an AI-generated picture to Truth Social that showed him as Christ touching a patient in a hospital bed and appearing to heal him. A soldier, a nurse, a woman in prayer, the Statue of Liberty, the Lincoln Memorial, many bald eagles, and the American flag surrounded him. The sky was lined with fighter jets.

The picture was released just 45 minutes after Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope, in a scathing Truth Social tirade, labeling him “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” The timing raised many eyebrows.

Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/zG2OQKbP9s — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 13, 2026

Trump’s remarks followed Leo’s suggestion over the weekend that the U.S.-Israel battle in Iran is being fueled by a “delusion of omnipotence.” The pope hadn’t specifically mentioned Trump, but the message was clear. Pope Leo has previously told worshippers that Jesus “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.” Trump, it seems, heard that loud and clear.

He accused Leo of thinking it was “OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” taking aim at the pope’s stance on Venezuela, and then claimed personal credit for Leo’s election to the papacy, writing: “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

He also took a curious detour to praise the pope’s brother. “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” the president wrote, referring to the pontiff’s older brother Louis Prevost, a Trump supporter living in Florida.

The internet reacted with a mixture of shock and disbelief. Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X: “Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein.”

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles, typically a Trump defender, broke ranks. “I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent,” he wrote on X.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Beth Stuckey (@alliebstuckey)

However, an unexpected corner delivered the sharpest punch. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former congresswoman and staunch Trump ally who resigned from Congress after Trump pulled his support for her, didn’t hold back.

“On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus,” Greene wrote on X. “This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!”

She then went further, doubling down in a second post: “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

Pope Leo, however, kept his response high-minded. The day before the chaos unfolded, he had posted on X: “Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life.” On Sunday, during Orthodox Easter, he added prayers for peace in Ukraine and other crisis zones, in stark contrast to what was happening on Truth Social.

When a president’s previous base begins citing the Book of Revelation, it’s safe to tell the evening didn’t go as expected.