Marjorie Greene's Gun-Campaign Ad Resurfaces Amid Her Prayers for Georgia School Shooting Victims

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was at the receiving end of criticism after she posted a prayer for the recent Georgia school shooting incident. The far-right politician asked her followers to join her in praying "for all the students, staff, and families" in her social media post but netizens reminded her of her gun-filled campaign ad, saying, "But we need 'more guns' right, Marge?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, a gunman launched a mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. that killed 4 people- 2 students and 2 teachers, and 9 others have been hospitalized. The news of the unfortunate incident spread like wildfire on the internet, drawing reactions, prayers, and condolences. However, Greene's post backfired.

Please join me in prayer for all the students, staff, and families at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga.



There has been a school shooting and reports of multiple injuries are being reported. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 4, 2024

The 50-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Please join me in prayer for all the students, staff, and families at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga. There has been a school shooting and reports of multiple injuries are being reported." Her post amassed 1.2 million views and hundreds of comments criticizing her and accusing her of promoting 'gun violence.'

An X user, @JoJoFromJerz, who's anti-MAGA, created a collage of images from Greene's 2022 gun campaign ad, along with the text 'I'm going to blow away the Democrats' and sarcastically asked, "But we need 'more guns' right, Marge?" @RyanShead called her out, "Meanwhile, you are a gun-loving cultist who has the power to address our children being murdered while attending school and choose not to. Save your fake prayers."

Those kids needed you and your gun to protect them….where were you pic.twitter.com/blznXD0uf4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 4, 2024

@johnpavlovitz asked, "Hey @mtgreenee

how do you type with so much blood on your hands?" @LittleMissFlint showed her the mirror, "Prayers without action are useless. You’re an elected official, do something about it, Marjorie." @SilenceDamned condemned, "Your thoughts and prayers are worthless Marge, you helped pull the trigger."

I prefer real world solutions to real world problems.

Say your prayer on your way to vote in favor of common sense gun control.



P.S. Common Sense means the ability to think & behave in a reasonable way. (I know that's a foreign concept for you.) — Phantomgurl (@MelissaDaly326) September 4, 2024

Meanwhile, this X user, @Thomasstjames3, accused the Rep. of being reluctant to gun control measures, "These mass shootings require more than prayers. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been a staunch opponent of gun control measures, including red flag laws. Greene also spoke out strongly against any form of gun control legislation proposed after mass shootings [and] expressed her opposition to bills that could prevent future gun violence."

Greene, a staunch Donald Trump supporter, released a hate-filled, gun-filled campaign ad, holding a rifle in her hand and seeking Democratic rival Joe Biden's impeachment. However, the cringe-worthy video was, once again, reposted by MTG on her X account on August 27, 2024, promising like-minded Americans another gun giveaway, as she did 2 years ago in 2022, per The Independent.

Throwback to 3 years ago where Kamala Harris proudly claimed she was the "last person in the room" when they oversaw the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan.



I’ll be doing another gun giveaway soon. And it’ll be one she will want banned should she get elected! pic.twitter.com/Fo1n6Mk0Ru — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 27, 2024

The right-wing Republican held a .50-caliber rifle in the throwback video and wrote, "Throwback to 3 years ago when Kamala Harris proudly claimed she was the 'last person in the room' when they oversaw the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan. I'll be doing another gun giveaway soon. And it'll be one she will want [to be] banned should she get elected!"

Grief Support: If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273).