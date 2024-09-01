Black Trump Supporter Claims He Was Called a ‘Slave’ by Right-Wing Organization Before Getting Fired

A Donald Trump supporter, Carl Baxter, has claimed that he was called a 'slave' by a Right-wing political agency in Florida and was fired by the organization when he complained about the same. The racist slur, Baxter alleged was used against him a mere 12 days into his association with them. Baxter, the president of the Republican Club of North & East Fort Myers is often spotted supporting Trump during his rallies. He is now suing Americans for Prosperity, the grassroots conservative nonprofit established by Charles and David Koch, Forbes reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

The organization formed by the hardline climate change deniers and billionaire siblings came to light back in 2004 when Barack Obama became the POTUS. According to the Independent, the organization has worked specifically on overshadowing workers’ rights, blocking Medicaid expansion, kneecapping green energy initiatives, and pushing down the minimum wage. Baxter's lawsuit describes him as an "African-American businessman who is active in local politics" whose duties for AFP consisted of "canvassing neighborhoods to talk with voters about AFP-selected policy issues and driving to and from those neighborhoods."

Did you know that each state has (on average) 179 occupational barriers that restrict how we can work? — Americans for Prosperity (@AFPhq) August 23, 2024

The legal suit alleges, "Early in Plaintiff’s tenure, AFP’s Deputy Director [of] Grassroots…met Plaintiff at the Oasis restaurant in downtown Ft. Myers and offered Plaintiff $500 in bribe money to provide ‘dirt’ on Cape Coral council member, Patty Cummings...Plaintiff declined. AFP’s goal was to stop President Donald J. Trump from winning the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential primaries and, locally, to oppose politicians who support President Trump." When Baxter felt that he wasn't being paid rightly for his duties he raised the concern with the AFP Grassroots Engagement Director, Roxanne Buckels, on a phone call.

Carl Baxter is suing a right-wing political group for calling him a “slave” - before being fired for complaining.



Naw homie, you were a minstrel performer - like, what did you expect, inclusion? 🤡



I hope you lose AND forced to pay "their" legal fees.https://t.co/Va2ANmoCgE — E pluribus unum - Qui tacet consentit (@HRRevels1) August 28, 2024

According to Baxter, Buckels who is White subsequently called him a ‘slave’ and demanded he confirm he is a ‘slave’. Buckels on the call, allegedly stated, "‘I know you are doing the work and I can see the doors that you are hitting on my iPad on my side. At least you are working as a slave (sarcastically) but at least you are getting paid, many slaves today do get paid, and many used to never get paid. Are you a slave?’" This infuriated the Trump supporter and he resolved to get in touch with his senior regarding the offensive remarks. A few minutes later, AFP’s state operations director joined the line with Buckels, and Baxter was terminated from his position without any prior notice.

Hard to feel sorry for him given MAGA's not exactly been quiet about what they think of minorities.... — David Ferguson (@DavidRF34) August 27, 2024

An AFP spokesperson told the news outlet, Independent, "While we do not comment on current litigation, we take all allegations of violations of the law extremely seriously and will fully investigate those made in this complaint." Meanwhile, Baxter's attorney, Jay Letcher, said, "My client simply wants justice and to ensure that this does not happen to anyone else."