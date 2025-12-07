Marilyn Monroe in Tragic Terror Moments As Kennedy Brother Silenced Her With a Pillow

The release of The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe by Author James Patterson has now revealed details about Monroe’s last few hours before she died. Patterson has claimed that Robert F. Kennedy silenced Monroe with a pillow to uncover scandalous details from her diary.

He left her in a state of panic, leading her to take several pills that ended up killing her. Kennedy, apparently, was looking for political secrets she may have written in her diary. It has often been speculated that being aware of insider details and knowing too much led to Marilyn Monroe‘s death.

Patterson discusses that the FBI director during that time, J. Edgar Hoover got a report on Monroe as a security matter, even labeling her as a communist. After that, Attorney General Kennedy avoided Monroe’s calls after their infamous affair.

Today in 1962 Marilyn Monroe was found dead. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, she grew so sick of being underpaid that she established her own movie production company, married a MVP ballplayer & one of the 20th C’s greatest playwrights and took the President as a lover

She was 36 pic.twitter.com/mDki5IjlXE — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) August 5, 2019



Monroe was hurt since her affair with the other Kennedy brother ended abruptly. She then told her friend, Bob Slatzer, how John F. Kennedy ghosted her. She could not reach his home or private phone.

She said, “I might just hold a press conference. I’ve certainly got a lot to say!” Patterson further discusses Monroe having a microphone installed on her telephone as requested by her. Information from the tape recordings further adds to the plans Monroe had about seeing Kennedy.

But she may not have expected the meeting to be violent. Monroe had a heated argument about the promises Kennedy made to her, but “she said she was passed around like a piece of meat.”

Meanwhile, Bobby Kennedy was looking for Monroe’s diary, which was a little red book full of political information. Monroe refused to answer and started screaming. That’s when Kennedy put a pillow on her face.

For some reason, I’ve always felt a strange pull to Marilyn Monroe and felt like her death wasn’t as cut & dry as they made it out to be 🤔 I personally think, from the research, that she knew things and was going to share them. Like her buddy JFK 🤷https://t.co/rBUQpd1LVB — Kaleen (@lucyskye318) December 4, 2025



Marilyn Monroe’s death still remains the most discussed mystery. It was labeled as a suicide but there are still speculations of it being a murder. The scene in her bedroom looked so rehearsed and made up that it was hard to believe it wasn’t planned.

Moreover, her political connections made her an easy target for a murder made to look like a suicide. Her life was full of difficulties and tragedies early on. She went from one foster home to another while struggling to become a mother herself, facing several miscarriages.

Even after death, she was mistreated. There have been claims that Monroe’s body went missing for about 24 hours. Moreover, the autopsy coroner mentioned her body was in bad condition when she died.