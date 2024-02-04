Mariah Carey Was Once Put in the Spot by a Host Who Said ‘I Don’t Believe She Writes Her Own Music’

Over her lengthy career, Mariah Carey, an icon in the music industry, has always demonstrated her brilliance and perseverance. Despite having a voice that has enthralled audiences across the world and a run of chart-topping successes, she has faced obstacles along the way, such as unfair criticism of her songwriting skills.

Talk show presenter Wendy Williams once questioned Carey's involvement in the writing of her songs, a move that caused controversy. "I don't believe Mariah writes her music," Williams declared starkly, sparking a controversy about Carey's legitimacy as a musician, per The Things.

"I believe Mariah comes in with the last minute," she continued as the show's producer, Norman Baker, immediately interrupted Williams to defend the All I Want for Christmas is You singer. "She writes all those songs," Baker told Williams. "Or does she collaborate?" Williams asked. "Somebody writes the music, but she writes the lyrics," Baker said.

Williams and Carey have a long history together, having conducted several interviews together. But one time, the host claimed her team turned down an interview because of a weird reason. In 2013, Carey's "people" allegedly called her and made some very specific requests. During the interview, Carey's crew invited her to take the singer's seat on the sofa.

Notwithstanding the criticism, the Obsessed singer's record speaks for itself. With an incredible track record of success—she co-wrote eighteen of the nineteen songs that reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100—Carey has cemented her status as one of the industry's most prolific songwriters. Carey showed early in her career that she had good financial judgment, declining offers that would have compromised her integrity as an artist. It was a smart move for her to hold onto her publishing rights since it has allowed her to continue having creative control over her songs and to benefit from her success.

When asked how this came about, Carey said it was after taking note of the errors made by other artists. "I had seen documentaries about the Beatles selling their publishing, or having it stolen," Carey said. "I had always written songs and, when I was around 18, I was offered $5,000 for all my music and I was like, 'No.' All these songs that ended up becoming No. 1 songs later, after I got my deal."

Carey was also providing backup vocals for Brenda K. Starr at the time. Carey found mentorship from the artist, who even extended an invitation for Carey to sing some of her songs on her record. Carey, though, turned down Starr's offer. "I was like, 'You know what? I love you and thank you for hiring me but I'm going to keep my songs,'" Carey said. "I just believed in them."