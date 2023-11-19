Margot Robbie's High School Teacher Says The Barbie Star was 'Unremarkable' in Her School Days

Margot Robbie, now a Hollywood powerhouse with a flourishing career, a successful production company, and a gin brand, was not always the standout figure she is today, as per the information of her high school teacher. Comedian David Hughes shared an interesting glimpse into Robbie’s high school days during a recent broadcast of 2Day FM's Hughesy, Ed & Erin. According to Hughes, he encountered a teacher who had known Robbie throughout high school at Somerset College in Mudgeeraba, Queensland. When Hughes asked about Robbie’s high school personality, the teacher intriguingly described her as ‘unremarkable.’

Hughes shared the teacher's account, saying, 'She knew Margot Robbie all the way through high school. I said, What was she like?”... She said, “Margot Robbie, at school, was unremarkable,'' Hughesy asserted. “She wasn't the cool girl, she wasn't the lead in the plays,” he continued. “She was just another girl at school. She said [Margot] was certainly not unpleasant. A nice person. But no one knew what was going to happen [with her career].”

No matter how her old personality was, Robbie’s trajectory changed dramatically a year after passing out when she secured a role on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. As per Daily Mail, Robbie often shared, “I owe so much to Neighbours. There are so many of us that owe them for giving us a big break, 'It wasn't just about giving me a break either — it gave me a real chance to work on my craft. It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful.” Her journey to Hollywood stardom took a significant leap in 2013 when she landed a role in The Wolf of Wall Street Since then, Margot has starred in numerous blockbusters, including Suicide Squad, Focus, The Legend Of Tarzan, Bombshell, and Barbie.

Strikingly, Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, founded their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2019. Despite her Hollywood success, she remains grounded and kind, a sentiment that resonates with those who have encountered her. Her teacher’s description of her as ‘unremarkable’ in high school aligns with Robbie’s reputation for being relatable and normal, even as she graces red carpets and headlines major films. As per 7 News, in another interesting news, after a brief stay in New Zealand, Robbie was spotted at an airport in Auckland, all set for her next adventure. The 33-year-old actress, along with her husband Tom Ackerley, flaunted a chic yet casual airport look. Wearing a fitted white shirt paired with short shorts and a denim button-up, Robbie exuded an alluring style.

She added a pop of color with neon yellow Crocs sandals, emphasizing both comfort and fashion. With minimal makeup and her blonde locks framing her beautiful face, she was looking the most elegant. Her husband, Ackerley, dressed in a simple black tee and jeans, wheeling his suitcase alongside Robbie as they navigated the terminal. As Margot continues to make headlines for her Hollywood ventures, her airport fashion remains an inspiration for those seeking a perfect blend of comfort and style.

