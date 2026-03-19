Manosphere Influencer Claims Close Ties to Barron Trump

The Netflix documentary on the Manosphere influencers features claims about Barron Trump’s association with the group. The show, “Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere,” depicts Justin Waller taking pride in meeting the Trumps, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Waller had moved to South Florida to focus on his career as an influencer and get closer to the Trump family. In the documentary, Waller stated, “I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago. I met Donald that night.”

He also added, “I’ve been to Mar-a-Lago four or five times.”

Waller was not alone at the meeting, with other male influencers also attending. He even shared pictures from that time on social media, with Barron standing in the middle.

“Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere” highlights the connection between President Trump and the so-called “manosphere.” https://t.co/3gK3WpHq3d — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) March 19, 2026

One photo also had Donald Trump in it, with the caption “America is BACK…”

According to The Mirror, Waller became part of The Real World and later one of its prominent figures, Andrew Tate’s online learning platform. However, after losing his YouTube channel for his association with Tate, Waller launched The Constructive Collective.

As the report pointed out, his content follows topics that typically circulate in the manosphere. This includes unconventional relationship views, with Waller following a “one-way monogamy,” as reported by Variety.

In this arrangement, Waller is allowed to date others, while his partner remains faithful to him. The documentary also revealed that Waller is not legally married due to the “financial side.”

Waller had previously told The New York Times that Andrew Tate is a figure of admiration for Barron. He also reportedly spoke to Tate over a Zoom call.

They discussed their shared view that the charges against Tate were intended to silence him. Tate had been accused of r**e and human trafficking, back in Romania, as reported by The New York Times.

Waller even told the Times that Barron is “not a bad ally to have—let’s be frank.”

The Times had revealed, “He and Barron spoke to Andrew over Zoom last year, Mr. Waller said, while the teenager was having a suit fitted by Mr. Waller’s tailor,” as reported by the New Republic.

Here is accused human trafficker Andrew Tate, professing his affinity for the Trump family, and vowing to be with Trump in person once he is free. The Trump Admin recently pushed for Tate’s release. How shameful. pic.twitter.com/XaNy2TE4Eb — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 28, 2025

Further adding, “Although they discussed the Romanian case, Barron did not say anything about helping the Tates, Mr. Waller said. They also talked about supporting Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign on their online platforms.”

In a video, Andrew Tate also acknowledged his ties with the Trump family. He claimed, “I’m very close with the Trump family. I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident. I look forward to once I’m free being with Donald Trump in person.”

Previously, U.S. officials raised the Tate brothers’ case with Romania’s Foreign Minister, Emil Hurezeanu. It remains unclear whether the Trump administration played a role in the Tate brothers’ travel ban being revoked in Romania.

When asked about it, Trump said, “I know nothing about that,” as reported by the BBC.