Man Who ‘Looks Like George W. Bush in a Trump Wig’ Is Going Viral—The Resemblance Is Hard to Ignore

This time, the internet is losing its mind at a viral photo of a man who looks both like Donald Trump and George W. Bush. Trump has several doppelgangers who resemble his hair, skin color and features. So the internet usually has a field day with photos and videos.

A photo of Florida State Sen. Jay Collins has gone viral which also has a man who looks like Trump. The man posing in the group looks like Bush but wearing a wig that looks like Trump hair. Trump is known for his blonde sidewept hair.

It’s a different story that his hair is thinning now, and people have started to notice that too. He was recently seen trying to cover his bald patch with the rest of his hair.

Just arrived at the Florida Freedom Forum, standing shoulder to shoulder with fellow patriots ready to defend our country right here at home. Fired up for an action-packed weekend filled with faith, freedom, and the fight to save America. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/AWLX9XCNxx — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) August 2, 2025

Coming back to the photo, the caption of his post read, “Just arrived at the Florida freedom forum.” He is standing in the photo with ‘fellow patriots and political allies. Collins is a Green Beret who served in the US Army with a background in health sciences and medicine.

He ran for the Florida Senate after retiring from the Army. In the election, he defeated Democrat Janet Cruz.

So far, we don’t know who the man in the photo is. An X user said that this dude is what happens when you blend Trump and George W in person. Another person said that he looks like Trump overall but has Bush’s features.

I don’t know how that could be anyone else other than George W. Bush in a Trump wig. https://t.co/tS6NLNQdt2 — Bryce Kelly 😎🏖🛶☀️ (@BKellyGorman) August 4, 2025

Another person jokingly asked why the Senator is standing next to Bush in Trump’s wig. One of the users posted surprised emojis while another one posted laughing emojis.

Another user added, “Why the hell is Bush dressed as Trump?” One user had a clever take, saying 43 and 47 merged.

How the fuck does someone look so similar to both George W. Bush AND Donald Trump? https://t.co/EQR0AmY23d — keysoc 🚩🇵🇸🇬🇧 (@fcckthetories) August 3, 2025

One user commented on the age of the patriots, saying we need more younger patriots from Florida. Another one pointed out Bush in a blonde wig and another white guy. One was waiting to hear the big news after this post. There are also people who offer entertainment services, such as impersonating Trump, and they do it pretty convincingly.

Well, what do you think about this mystery man who’s going viral now?