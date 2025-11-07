Man Strips to Boxers in TSA Line, Then Mocks Staff — Stunned Passengers Capture Bizarre Moment

It’s not every day that your pre-flight routine includes a man in boxers yelling at TSA agents. But for travelers at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) on Thursday morning, it was that kind of day. According to FOX 8 Live, the man was identified as Angel Oswaldo and later arrested for disturbing the peace as he was creating a scene at the airport.

A viral TikTok video, posted by user @just.another.momdoc4, captured the four-minute fiasco as Oswaldo began yelling at agents, shedding his clothes, and hopping around the security checkpoint. The caption read:

“Chaos at New Orleans airport this am. That’s an expensive pair of handcuffs.”

No one’s sure what sparked the meltdown, but by the time the video starts rolling, Oswaldo is already baring both his torso and his temper for all to see. A woman TSA agent can be seen speaking into a walkie-talkie, probably giving the play-by-play to supervisors. Another officer stands nearby. As the situation briefly seems under control, Oswaldo starts mocking one of the TSA officials by clapping and mimicking his hand gestures. But New Orleans being New Orleans, the onlookers are entertained!

One TikTok user commented, “Security guy is completely unbothered. Sums up Nola for you. Love this city.” Another added a fair warning: “Ohh, don’t do this in New Orleans! Whew, that is not the city you want to go to jail in, I promise.”

Meanwhile, others were simply amused. “I’m jealous of their front row seats!” one viewer quipped. While another observed, “Then people don’t get paid enough to deal with this.”

When deputies finally stepped in and handcuffed Oswaldo, the crowd seemed to breathe a sigh of relief. TSA lines are already stressed, and if a man without clothes shouts at agents, you’ve got chaos that even the most patient traveler can’t prepare for.

Though TSA occasionally makes headlines for viral memes, confiscated oddities, or even its social media handles filled with travel tips and puns, this particular “strip show” wasn’t on their bingo card. Gate 5 at NOLA Airport turned into a spectacle as passengers filmed. The man began putting his clothes back on before deciding that, actually, the spotlight was too good to give up…and stripping again!

TSA Checkpoint in New Orleans Closed After Passenger Strips https://t.co/ktk4JJ9ge7 via @ATXJetsetter pic.twitter.com/pPobHgCuqx — BoardingArea (@BoardingArea) November 7, 2025

When airport police finally intervened, the TikTok user summed up the moment perfectly with:

“Bye-bye, buddy, not today, not on my airplane.”

No one was hurt, but Oswaldo was charged with disturbing the peace and escorted out of the airport. So next time you’re in line at security, remember to keep your clothes on!

