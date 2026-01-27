Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about a homicide.

In a shocking case, police in Thailand have launched a manhunt for the British man who shot his Thai wife and ran away with a firearm. Anthony James Condron, a native of Witham, Essex, is suspected of killing his wife, 44-year-old Phatree Uraphanom (known as Pia), who hails from Khok Kor.

She was found dead at the Janpanom Farm Stayin Maha Sarakham at 11 am, a homestay she ran. She was reportedly lying face-up on a Yamaha Mio motorcycle, wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans. Cops allegedly believe that the wife was trying to escape the scene on the motorcycle but failed.

According to The Sun, the couple argued before Anthony opened fired on his wife and fled toward Khon Kaen province after abandoning a white Isuzu vehicle, which had been registered in Chon Buri province in Thailand.

Nearby people claimed that they heard loud noises, followed by gunshots. Local residents also allegedly claimed that Anthony James Condron had a history of drug use and abuse behaviour. Most of Pia’s family allegedly avoided him since they hated his hot temper.

Pia’s uncle Mr. Jamlong Boonmaprom, said that he was at the homestay in the well-known area of the province when he arrived on her motorcycle when Anthony Condron suddenly confronted her in English. Mr Jamlong attempted to calm him with gestures and urged him to stop, but the situation became worse.

Consequently, the abandoned car was later discovered near the Sirikit Heart Centre of the Northeast in Khon Kaen province. CCTV footage shows the suspect being picked up by a Ford vehicle near the Ad Lib Hotel in Khon Kaen.

The car was later seen travelling along Ruenrom Road in Muang district, which police believe may have been used as an escape route from the area. As of now, cops in Thailand have applied for an arrest warrant in the search for the alleged murderer on a charge of intentional homicide.

The couple lived together for many years but reportedly had no children. In addition, Police Major General Paladech Petwango told The Sun that Phatree Uraphanom’s family members are in ” shock” after the incident that has gained significant public scrutiny in Thailand.

“They are overcome with grief and cannot understand how this happened,” the major general added. According to Thairath Online, Pia’s aunt, Mrs Thaworn Boonkem, said that she cared for her husband and always fulfilled his needs.

Earlier that morning, Mrs Thaworn said Pia told her mother that Condron had called—likely asking for food. Pia then prepared food, took two bottles of water, and told her mother she would check on Condron at his garden before leaving.

Pia, who had reportedly been taking care of her ailing mother at home, would visit her husband whenever he called. On the day of the shooting, Condron allegedly became angry because Pia arrived later than he had expected.

While Mrs Thaworn was watering a sugarcane field later that day, neighbours from a nearby rice mill ran to inform her that Pia had been shot dead. Overwhelmed by the news, Pia’s aunt immediately fainted.

Police believe that the British suspect has not surrendered because he fears the reaction of both the victim’s family and the public. Authorities have therefore urged him to turn himself in at a safe location, assuring him of police protection.