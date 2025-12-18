Woman Died After Falling from the 9th Floor — Now CCTV Shows Her Heartbreaking Condition Days Before the Tragedy

Details of the dark weeks that Mary Magdalene lived leading up to her death have been revealed. The influencer died after falling from the 9th floor of a high-rise building in Phuket earlier this month.

Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, famously known as Mary Magdalene, passed away on December 9th at the age of 33. A video that features the influencer weeks before her tragic death shows her being wheeled into her hotel room.

The surveillance footage recorded on November 20 shows Magdalene extremely intoxicated, with local authorities and bystanders helping the influencer into a cart at Phi Phi Islands in Thailand.

#EXCLUSIVE 😳 TMZ has obtained concerning video of influencer Mary Magdalene weeks before she died, showing her being carted away by law enforcement officers in Thailand. https://t.co/MDuFKWooqu pic.twitter.com/4Z2DU5dO0V — TMZ (@TMZ) December 17, 2025

“I don’t know what’s happening,” she can be heard saying at the time. The 33-year-old can be heard admitting that she is drunk moments later. The video then shows Magdalene being walked towards her hotel room. The video acquired by TMZ gives a glimpse into the influencer’s condition in the days before her death.

Days later, her body was found in the parking lot of the building at around 2 p.m. The influencer had checked into the hotel 30 minutes before she fell off the balcony of her hotel room. She was supposed to check out of the room the next day.

The 33-year-old’s last social media post featured a scene from Jim Carrey’s hit movie The Truman Show. She posted a picture of herself as a child alongside a screengrab of the last scene from the movie.

“And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night,” the quote from the scene read. Shortly before her death, she also changed the username of one of her accounts to “MaryMagdaleneDied.”

The authorities are still investigating the case and have not released any information to the public yet. It remains unclear if the fall that resulted in the 33-year-old’s death was accidental or not.

BREAKING: Influencer Mary Magdalene (Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora), 33, found dead after fall from 9th-floor balcony in Phuket hotel. Changed IG to ‘MaryMagdaleneDied’ and posted Truman Show goodbye hours prior. Police investigating. pic.twitter.com/voskdHboeV — entertainment.gh (@entertainmenghc) December 13, 2025

Mary’s loved ones have taken to social media to pay tributes to her and the life she lived. “I wish I’d spent more getting to know you,” her brother, Ivan, wrote in a post. He went on to add how his sister was “funny and creative.”

Fans took to the comments section of her final post to say their goodbyes as well. “Rest in peace Denise, I hope you finally feel at ease in happiness and feel loved. You will be so missed here,” one wrote.

“She really cared enough about us to say goodbye,” another noted. “I wish the world was kinder to you,” a third noted.