Man Sentenced to 438 Years in Prison Without Parole for Heinous Crimes Against Children

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child sexual abuse. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

A Tennessee man from Hendersonville, identified as Matthew Cody Ball, got nearly 500 years in prison for his crimes against children. The convicted felon will reportedly spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to a Facebook post shared by the District Attorney General, Thomas Dean from Sumner County, Tennessee, the case was overseen by Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Nichols. The judge handed Ball a 438-year prison sentence, which is reportedly the “longest sentence without parole” in the country’s history.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Nathan Nichols and Parker Sewell. According to reports by WSMV, the trial lasted for four days and recently concluded. After only 20 minutes of deliberation, the jury found Ball guilty on all counts.

A Hendersonville man, Matthew Cody Ball, has been convicted of sexually abusing multiple children over more than a decade. Sentencing is set for April 14, 2026.https://t.co/Ko2pHCvnV6 pic.twitter.com/iB2UTm0gBm — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 13, 2026

According to Tennessee law, Ball does not have the possibility of parole or early release. This is especially considering the nature of his crimes and the irreparable emotional and mental damage caused to the victims of his crimes.

Additionally, Ball was ordered to register as a “violent s– offender” with community supervision for the rest of his life. Ball’s sentence is the longest ever sentence in Summer County’s history.

Ball was reportedly convicted of r—– and molesting multiple children over a 13-year timeline, first beginning in 2011. Ball’s criminal activities were reportedly inflicted on six children.

He was found guilty of: r—, statutory r— by an authority figure, two counts of aggravated s—– battery, nine counts of r— of a child, and continuous s—– abuse of a child. So how did his reported reign of terror end?

His crimes were exposed as a result of the bravery of a 10-year-old whose identity is withheld for the sake of her privacy and safety. After the individual reportedly complained of Ball behaving inappropriately to her mother, authorities at the Tennessee Police Department were able to unravel a darker story.

The ordeal first came to light on May 1, 2024, after the mother of the minor found out about Ball’s inappropriate behavior. In his Facebook post, Dean revealed that the first whistleblower shared a “graphic disclosure” about Ball’s abuse. This reportedly began when she was just four years old and lasted six years, until she was ten.

The investigation was conducted by Hendersonville PD’s Detective Jim Bachman, who eventually cracked the case. Investigations were conducted swiftly and concluded on May 2, 2024, with Ball’s arrest after investigators found sufficient evidence to make an arrest.

Maximum sentence with no possibility of probation or reduced sentence. — Darrell Pitzer (@TheDPitz) March 13, 2026

Initially, he was charged with one count of r— and three counts of aggravated s—– battery. He was previously held at the Sumner County Jail with a bond of $200,000. Ball’s arrest reportedly prompted more victims to bravely step forward.

They each presented their accounts of the abuse committed against them by Ball. According to reports by WSMV, at least one victim is now an adult. The crimes weren’t limited to Sumner County in Tennessee. The spree reportedly took place across multiple counties of Tennessee and Texas.

Shortly after Ball’s conviction, Dean said in a statement, “The defendant Matthew Cody Ball’s conduct in this case was disgusting and outrageous…” Dean added, “The effects of his actions will continue to reverberate through their lives for years to come.”