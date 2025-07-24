Man Secretly Did This One Thing for 8 Years to Surprise His Girlfriend on Their Wedding Day

Adam Arnaout’s wedding was one of a kind for sure. On his wedding day, the groom decided to go down memory lane, sharing all the quotes he collected from her bride, Sidney Sterling, over the years. The two have been dating for many years, so Adam had no issue finding a bunch of hilarious things Sidney has said over the years.

“I spent eight years writing down quotes from my fiancée for our vows. It paid off,” the groom said in a TikTok video he shared from the altar. “2,857 days I’ve kept a running list of your most unintentionally hilarious quotes in something that I called ‘The Notes’,” his video has since gone viral with 11.3 million views and over 1.5 million likes at the time of writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Arnaout (@adamarnaout)

Arnaout then continued to list the quotes, as the crowd burst into laughter. He revealed that one time when he said he loved her, she gave a quirky response: “I love chicken nuggets.”

Adam added, “You once asked me if waterboarding was hard, saying that you’d like to try it. That’s called wake-boarding. You declared, ‘I’m a cinematographer,’ while eating a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.”

The groom continued, “You pointed at my toothpick and said that’s a nice pitchfork.” He didn’t stop there: “When we drove by a truck full of firemen, you said, ‘Oh, the fire extinguishers are here.'”

In the caption of the video, Adam asked people to comment down which quote of Sidney they liked the most. Speaking with PEOPLE, the bride revealed that her husband has been collecting these quotes as their memories since “less than a month into their relationship in 2017.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Content Creator | Ruthie 🤍 (@juliousdaughters)

“A running record of our relationship through Adam’s eyes,” said Sterling. She added, “I don’t remember exactly what the first entry was, but I must’ve said something funny because I vividly remember him laughing and saying, ‘I need to write that down so I never forget how hilarious that was.”

Sterling recalled, “I thought it was the sweetest thing—that he wanted to remember something I said just because it made him laugh. It’s one of the many reasons why I fell in love with Adam.”

However, the bride actually had no idea that Arnaout would share his notes with the guests at their wedding ceremony, which took place on July 5 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami.

“What you see in the video is exactly who we are: always laughing, always joking, and just genuinely loving life together. Before the wedding, we made a pact that our vows would be just as heartfelt as they were funny, and I think we found the perfect balance. You could feel the love—and the laughter—from everyone in the room,” Sidney noted.