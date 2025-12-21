Man Helped Mom Murder His 87-Year-Old Grandpa — Then Claimed “Spirits Killed Him”

Jacob Kempainen, a 22-year-old man, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Houghton County, Michigan, court this week for the 2023 killing of his 87-year-old paternal grandfather, Alvin Kempainen.

According to the Law and Crime Network, Jacob and his 50-year-old mother, Margaret, traveled to Alvin’s Michigan home from their Wisconsin house on December 7, 2023.

Alvin’s son, the woman’s and Jacob’s dad, then noticed a debit card transaction in Bruce Crossing, Michigan.

Per court documents obtained by local outlet, Bring Me the News, the man believed his family went to his father’s home to “get money,” and felt that Alvin was in danger.

A few days later, the 87-year-old informed his son via text that Jacob and his mom, whom he referenced as “the crew,” had just arrived at his residence.

However, Alvin soon stopped responding to his son’s calls and messages.

On December 19, 2023, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office received a wellness check request at a home in the 53000 block of Salo Road, just a few miles south of Lake Superior.

Deputies arrived at the house around 10:30 AM and found the grandfather with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Alvin Kempainen was then pronounced dead on the spot.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of homicide and elder abuse Jacob Kempainen, 22, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the fatal shooting of his 87-year-old grandfather, Alvin Kempainen. The killing took place in December 2023 at the victim’s… pic.twitter.com/bkUka0UOu7 — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) December 21, 2025



Jacob and his mother were identified as potential suspects in the murder. Authorities reportedly located the duo driving south on Interstate 35 toward Iowa and apprehended them when they stopped at a gas station with the help of local police.

The mother-son duo reportedly conjured up bizarre stories while speaking to authorities. Jacob Kempainen told officials that evil spirits already killed Alvin Kempainen by the time they arrived at his home, and the 87-year-old present at home was “not grandpa.”

According to a search warrant, Jacob reportedly “advised that the spirits stated grandpa opened the well up behind the house and the spirits killed him.”

Meanwhile, Margaret said that Alvin was “not her father-in-law” and claimed he was moving around “like a 20-year-old.”

The woman went to claim that her son was the one who killed Alvin Kempainen. However, prosecutors mentioned they would ensure a conviction against the mother after Jacob’s plea deal.

Margaret has not been offered a plea agreement. Meanwhile, Jacob has been asked to cooperate and testify honestly against his co-defendant and mother as part of his deal.

Kempainen’s attorney David Gemignani and Houghton County Prosecutor Dan Helmer informed Judge Brittney Bulleit of their intent to agree to a plea deal. https://t.co/7PqPjyFXRO — My UP Now WJMN/WBUP-TV (@MyUPNow) December 9, 2025



According to WLUC, speaking about the conviction, Houghton County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Helmer said, “The Michigan Supreme Court recently found, inexplicably, that automatic life without parole sentences for 20-year-olds are unconstitutional.”

The official explained, “Jacob was 20 at the time of the murder, and that decision took away a lot of the leverage my office had in plea negotiations.”

“Another strong factor in this plea offer was doing whatever I can to secure a conviction against Jacob’s mother, Margaret Kempainen, for her role in this horrible crime – no plea offer has been extended to her,” Helmer added.

Per the latest updates, Margaret Kempainen will have a jury trial in January 2026, while her son, Jacob Kempainen, will be sentenced within the next three months.