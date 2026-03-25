Man Found Inside Gas Tank at US-Mexico Border Crossing

A routine border inquiry at the U.S.-Mexico border led to a shocking discovery as federal agents found a man wedged inside a vehicle’s gas tank at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Tuesday night. Authorities said that the incident marked a human trafficking attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a 2005 GMC SUV driven by a 20-year-old man around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the San Ysidro crossing. A CBP canine alerted authorities to the underside of the vehicle during the primary inspection, which led to a deeper screening.

During the secondary inspection, agents found a Mexican national crammed into a modified compartment welded into the gas tank. The man appeared to have endured gasoline exposure and burns in the suffocating space. The victim was then rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. However, his condition has not been disclosed.

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Officers arrested the driver immediately and booked him into the Metropolitan Correctional Center. CBP has seized the SUV as evidence, and federal human smuggling charges are pending. Homeland Security Investigations is leading the probe.

San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin commented on the matter, saying, “This case underscores the dangerous and inhumane tactics employed by smugglers who prioritize profit over human lives.”

Marin further added, “Thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, this individual was located and removed from a life-threatening situation, subsequently receiving the medical attention they needed. CBP remains committed to disrupting smuggling operations that endanger the public.”

Shocking photo shows migrant wedged inside gas tank in human smuggling attempt at US-Mexico border https://t.co/QLyJa4hQnP pic.twitter.com/XL0Yxzva8W — New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2026

Patrolling officers found the vehicle and subjected it to further inspection, which helped rescue the Mexican man. Had the vehicle passed, the man’s condition could have worsened significantly.

The incident highlights the importance of routine border inquiries at the U.S.-Mexico border, as authorities must remain vigilant to prevent such smuggling attempts. Greater vigilance at the border could ensure that even without prior intelligence, authorities can act in real time and save lives.

The U.S.-Mexico border situation has grown tense in recent years, especially during President Donald Trump’s second term. The treatment of immigrants by ICE agents has often come under scrutiny, though the Trump administration has firmly supported those actions.

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