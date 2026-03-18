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1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting Incident at New Mexico’s Holloman Air Force Base

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 6:03 PM ET

Exact details about the shooter’s identity, motive and current whereabouts remain unknown.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Holloman Air Force Base-shooting
The Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico was put on lockdown after a fatal shooting. (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons/ U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel A. Kocin)

The Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico is reportedly on high alert after a shooting left one individual dead and another injured. The names and details of the victims have not been disclosed yet.

According to an official military statement by the 49th Wing cited by The Washington Post, the New Mexico base was put on lockdown after learning about the presence of an active shooter.

The shooting occurred at a convenience store near the base. The shooter killed one victim, and injured another. Emergency personnel later brought the injured victim to a hospital.

At present, the base has been secured, and there is reportedly no ongoing threat from the shooter. The lockdown on the base, which was set in motion at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, is also confirmed to have been lifted.

A statement on the 49th Wing’s Facebook page read, “Emergency personnel are responding to the situation, and there is no threat at this time.” The store where the shooting reportedly took place has been closed down until further notice. An investigation into the matter is likely to follow.

As mentioned earlier, exact details about the shooter’s identity, motive and current whereabouts remain unknown. The details are being kept strictly confidential, with more information expected to follow.

Lawmakers have not yet commented on the shooting. The base is responsible for training combat-ready airmen and guardians who protect the country, according to the base’s official website.

In addition, the Holloman Air Force Base also supports and participates in national security work. It is also home to the world’s longest and fastest test track. According to the base’s website, it is almost 10 miles long and can manage speeds of Mach 9.

Another highlight about the base is the world record set by the 846th Test Squadron. It set a world land speed record, clocking a speed of Mach 8.5 for the fastest-railed vehicle.

The squadron also participated in missions by former President Bill Clinton. It rendered its services for Operation Northern Watch in 1997 and Operation Allied Force (Kosovo), both ordered by Clinton.

The Trump administration has not yet commented on the shooting incident.

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