1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting Incident at New Mexico’s Holloman Air Force Base

The Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico is reportedly on high alert after a shooting left one individual dead and another injured. The names and details of the victims have not been disclosed yet.

According to an official military statement by the 49th Wing cited by The Washington Post, the New Mexico base was put on lockdown after learning about the presence of an active shooter.

The shooting occurred at a convenience store near the base. The shooter killed one victim, and injured another. Emergency personnel later brought the injured victim to a hospital.

🇺🇸 Holloman AFB Shooting – Alamogordo, New #Mexico An active shooter struck Holloman Air Force Base, 1 dead, 1 injured, Near base shopette Base: Home to 49th Wing, key for pilot training & combat readiness#benditachampions #โจฮันนอร์ธ #USABase #SB19 #HalaMadridYNadaMás pic.twitter.com/55sl16GIUj — Daily Briefs (@Daily_Briefs_) March 18, 2026

At present, the base has been secured, and there is reportedly no ongoing threat from the shooter. The lockdown on the base, which was set in motion at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, is also confirmed to have been lifted.

A statement on the 49th Wing’s Facebook page read, “Emergency personnel are responding to the situation, and there is no threat at this time.” The store where the shooting reportedly took place has been closed down until further notice. An investigation into the matter is likely to follow.

As mentioned earlier, exact details about the shooter’s identity, motive and current whereabouts remain unknown. The details are being kept strictly confidential, with more information expected to follow.

Lawmakers have not yet commented on the shooting. The base is responsible for training combat-ready airmen and guardians who protect the country, according to the base’s official website.

🚨 #Breaking Newz Alert 🚨 “Tragedy Strikes Holloman Air Force Base: Lockdown & Investigation” #NewMexico

➡️ 1 person is dead & another is wounded following a shooting at Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, on March 17, 2026.

➡️ The 93-square-mile base, home to… pic.twitter.com/LYqUJ4ns6k — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) March 18, 2026

In addition, the Holloman Air Force Base also supports and participates in national security work. It is also home to the world’s longest and fastest test track. According to the base’s website, it is almost 10 miles long and can manage speeds of Mach 9.

Another highlight about the base is the world record set by the 846th Test Squadron. It set a world land speed record, clocking a speed of Mach 8.5 for the fastest-railed vehicle.

The squadron also participated in missions by former President Bill Clinton. It rendered its services for Operation Northern Watch in 1997 and Operation Allied Force (Kosovo), both ordered by Clinton.

The Trump administration has not yet commented on the shooting incident.