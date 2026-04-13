Man Declared Brain-Dead Shows Signs of Life as Organ Procedure Begins, Staff Describe ‘Horrifying’ Ordeal

A Kentucky man who had been declared brain-dead woke up as surgeons were harvesting his organs. TJ Hoover was first admitted to Baptist Health Richmond Hospital back in October 2021 after suffering a heart attack that stemmed from a drug overdose.

After four days on life support, the doctors declared Hoover brain-dead. And since he was a registered organ donor, his body was sent to an OR for organ harvesting. In a conversation with NPR, the staff member handling the organ harvesting surgery and Hoover’s family commented on the experience.

Natasha Miller was gearing up for the procedure when she noticed how “very much” alive Hoover was. She claimed that Hoover was crying on the hospital table.

Man comes ‘back to life’ as surgeons began the process of harvesting his body parts after they determined he was de*d Kentucky man TJ Hoover II was thrashing on the table & “crying visibly” as doctors prepared to remove his organs. Before the process, the family raised concerns… pic.twitter.com/RRirSjDeD7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

Miller also described chaos in the operating room during the procedure. She recalled that both doctors responsible for the organ retrieval refused to proceed with the organ procurement. Shortly after, Miller recalled overhearing a conversation with a Kentucky Organ Donor Association (KODA) official.

According to the spokesperson’s account, the KODA representative was being asked to proceed with the organ procurement but had refused while reportedly crying. This raised concerns about whether the procedure was being considered despite signs of life.

Organ preservationist Nyckoletta Martin explained why this situation was particularly distressing for Hoover. Martin said, “Being alive during surgery and knowing that someone is going to cut you open and take your body parts out? That’s horrifying.”

Haunting video shows a man, thought to be brain dead, moments before he woke up on the operating table during organ donation surgery. 36-year-old Thomas ‘TJ’ Hoover II, was being “honor walked” at Baptist Health Richmond Hospital in Kentucky in October 2021, a practice where… pic.twitter.com/Px6ybzOlH9 — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) October 22, 2024

She added that the other hospital employees reportedly needed therapy because of what they experienced. Martin mentioned, “Several of us that were employees needed to go to therapy. It took its toll on a lot of people, especially me.”

Hoover’s sister, Donna Rhorer, also remembered the day her brother was being prepared for organ donation. She claimed that Hoover had actually opened his eyes before he was “wheeled away.”

Rhorer said, “It was like his way of letting us know, ‘Hey, I’m still here.’” The hospital reportedly claimed that the safety of patients was its top priority. And they denied the allegations about continuing to harvest organs even if their patients were alive.

Kentucky man declared brain dead wakes up during organ harvesting Case of Anthony Thomas ‘TJ’ Hoover II is under investigation by state and federal government officials pic.twitter.com/44rT8U5yL9 — zamohappy (@zamohappy) March 31, 2026

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office claimed that the matter is under investigation.

The hospital has continued to maintain its stance that the safety of its patients is its priority. In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the hospital said, “We work closely with our patients and their families to ensure our patients’ wishes for organ donation are followed.” Further details about the investigation are highly anticipated.