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Man Declared Brain-Dead Shows Signs of Life as Organ Procedure Begins, Staff Describe ‘Horrifying’ Ordeal

Published on: April 13, 2026 at 7:41 AM ET

Declared brain-dead and wheeled to surgery, TJ Hoover had one way left to say he was still alive.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Brain-dead Kentucky man's family and doctors involved speak up about the incident.
Brain-dead Kentucky man's family and staff involved speak up about the incident. Image Credit: (L) TikTok | @ladonnarhorer ; (R) Canva

A Kentucky man who had been declared brain-dead woke up as surgeons were harvesting his organs. TJ Hoover was first admitted to Baptist Health Richmond Hospital back in October 2021 after suffering a heart attack that stemmed from a drug overdose.

After four days on life support, the doctors declared Hoover brain-dead. And since he was a registered organ donor, his body was sent to an OR for organ harvesting. In a conversation with NPR, the staff member handling the organ harvesting surgery and Hoover’s family commented on the experience.

Natasha Miller was gearing up for the procedure when she noticed how “very much” alive Hoover was. She claimed that Hoover was crying on the hospital table.

Miller also described chaos in the operating room during the procedure. She recalled that both doctors responsible for the organ retrieval refused to proceed with the organ procurement. Shortly after, Miller recalled overhearing a conversation with a Kentucky Organ Donor Association (KODA) official.

According to the spokesperson’s account, the KODA representative was being asked to proceed with the organ procurement but had refused while reportedly crying. This raised concerns about whether the procedure was being considered despite signs of life.

Organ preservationist Nyckoletta Martin explained why this situation was particularly distressing for Hoover. Martin said, “Being alive during surgery and knowing that someone is going to cut you open and take your body parts out? That’s horrifying.”

She added that the other hospital employees reportedly needed therapy because of what they experienced. Martin mentioned, “Several of us that were employees needed to go to therapy. It took its toll on a lot of people, especially me.”

Hoover’s sister, Donna Rhorer, also remembered the day her brother was being prepared for organ donation. She claimed that Hoover had actually opened his eyes before he was “wheeled away.”

Rhorer said, “It was like his way of letting us know, ‘Hey, I’m still here.’” The hospital reportedly claimed that the safety of patients was its top priority. And they denied the allegations about continuing to harvest organs even if their patients were alive.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office claimed that the matter is under investigation.

The hospital has continued to maintain its stance that the safety of its patients is its priority. In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the hospital said, “We work closely with our patients and their families to ensure our patients’ wishes for organ donation are followed.” Further details about the investigation are highly anticipated.

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