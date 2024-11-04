Man Claiming to Be 'Secret Lovechild' of King Charles and Queen Camilla Wants a Paternity Test

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, a British-born man living in Australia, is demanding a paternity test to prove his claim that he is the illegitimate son of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. In a recent Facebook post, the 58-year-old shared images comparing his facial features to those of Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen during a farewell ceremony, on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa at the Siumu Village on October 26, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Aaron Chown)

“This comparison of William, myself, Charles, and Harry demonstrates something very clearly; there is no consistency,” he wrote. “The fact that the left side of my face identically matches Charles whilst neither William nor Harry’s does, raises the obvious question, just who are Charles’ real sons?” He argued, “I believe a four-way paternity test is the only way to resolve this issue once and for all.” Dorante-Day said something similar in a 2022 interview with 7News. He claimed that he was committed to bringing Charles to court for a DNA test.

"People need to come forward and come clean"



Queensland grandfather Simon Dorante-Day speaks out about his claim to be the secret lovechild of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. pic.twitter.com/7lDs5IvQnm — ImAllNews (Australia) (@ImAllNews_AU) April 27, 2021

Dorante-Day further asserted what he perceives as 'lies and corruption' within the monarchy and government, which he alleges have concealed his true parentage for over five decades. “The truth of the game that has been played by the monarchy, the government, and the establishment for 58 years needs to be exposed,” he stated, labeling these actions as 'criminal activity.'

Dorante-Day shared that his wife’s encouragement and personal memories have kept him motivated to pursue this issue. “Whenever I feel like giving it all away, three things remind me to keep on track. Firstly, Winifred, my adopted grandmother’s words. Secondly, the memories I have of that voice telling me of the 9 months of hardship. Finally, my eyes, and the very real pain that has and still causes. We deserve answers!”

King Charles and Camilla are refusing to grant a DNA test to Simon Charles Dorante-Day who was born in the UK in 1966 and raised by Camilla for 8 months before being handed for adoption, as he alleges.

These people, though! pic.twitter.com/bzr1FvKX3H — Vickie Diamond (@Vicky38127060) September 21, 2022

Born in April 1966 in Portsmouth, England, Dorante-Day was adopted when he was eight months old by Karen and David Day. He alleges that his adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, who worked for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, disclosed his royal lineage, telling him that Charles and Camilla were his biological parents. According to Dorante-Day, Camilla had stepped away from the public eye shortly before his birth, and Charles was sent to Australia to study as part of the cover-up.

Royal minders on red alert over Charles and Camilla's 'secret lovechild' after ominous warning pic.twitter.com/gpWXI1MGhs — CJN (@RoyalNicla) October 25, 2024

Dorante-Day has long alleged that Charles and Camilla began their relationship in the mid-1960s—years earlier than official reports, which indicate that they met at a polo match in Windsor in 1970, as per the Daily Mail. He believes that his adoption was orchestrated to keep him hidden and that the royal family and security officers were involved in maintaining this secrecy. According to his account, his name 'Simon Charles' was deliberately retained in the adoption as part of an arrangement with the royal family.

The 58-year-old’s claims have not been substantiated, but he has continued to call for a paternity test. In recent posts, he noted Charles and Camilla's visit to Australia and hinted at plans to confront them. He penned, “I would be a very silly person not to take action when he comes into the same jurisdiction as me.”