Meghan Markle Gets a New Podcast Deal, Eight Months After Spotify Ended Her Show ‘Archetypes’

After a period of relative quiet, the Duchess of Sussex has unveiled her next professional endeavor, re-entering the realm of podcasting. Securing a podcast deal eight months after ending her partnership with Spotify, she's chosen to collaborate with Lemonada Media. As reported by Page Six, the Duchess will collaborate with Lemonada Media to launch a new series, while also offering listeners access to her previous Spotify show, Archetypes.

Lemonada, though smaller than the streaming giant, commands respect within the industry, producing podcasts for prominent figures such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jennette McCurdy, and Samantha Bee.

In contrast to Spotify-exclusive podcasts, the Lemonada series are accessible for streaming on all major platforms. The mom of two confirmed the news by saying, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting." She added, "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, are well in the works."

Meghan Markle said, "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family." Nevertheless, no additional information regarding the podcast has been disclosed. Lemonada Media, established in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, has not yet revealed any specifics about the upcoming show. Nonetheless, Kramer has commented on the recent collaboration. She said, “We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to Archetypes and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon."

Meghan Markle lands new podcast deal 8 months after Spotify dropped failed ‘Archetypes’ https://t.co/DL2CbmUJRK pic.twitter.com/4o16lwCxIL — Page Six (@PageSix) February 13, 2024

She added, “Meghan’s talent as host, creator, and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.” Furthermore, Wachs said, "As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell productions team, and we are delighted to be working together.”

In a report by Marie Claire, it was revealed that the inaugural season of Archetypes aired from August to November 2022. The series took a deep dive into stereotypes frequently imposed on women, with each episode spotlighting a specific label. The show boasted an impressive lineup of guests, including the likes of Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton, Jameela Jamil, Issa Rae, Mariah Carey, and numerous other influential figures.

Despite its promising start, the podcast abruptly ceased after just 12 episodes. Notably, in an interview conducted last year, the CEO of Spotify appeared to suggest that Archetypes, hosted by Markle, failed to resonate with listeners in a way that brought them joy.