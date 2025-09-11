Man Calls Police on Black Influencer on Vacation—But Video Evidence Tells a Different Story!

A South Asian man complained to the police that a group of Black women attacked him, but video evidence proved otherwise. Was it not for the video, he might have gotten away with it. Angelicaaabae, a popular Chicago-based social media influencer, was also among the group, and she was fortunate enough to be able to capture a video of the whole ordeal. She shared the video on her Instagram, and it instantly went viral, with many calling the South Asian man “$1,000 Karen.”

The Chicago influencer was on vacation with her friends when the whole incident unfolded. The man, who was their neighbor at the vacation rental, began “tweaking” on them. She wrote in the caption of the viral video, “Why the neighbor at the bnb get to tweakin on us, hadda run me that band. Cuz whoooooooo tf.”

As revealed in the video, she and her friends were standing outside the building’s gate when the man approached them. He first asked them to leave and then said to one of the women, “Give me the keys, give me the keys of the building.”

“First of all, get the f-ck out of her face,” another woman from the group spoke up, and the man got angry, yelling, “Hey.” However, things escalated quickly when he smacked the phone out of the influencer’s hand, who was trying to capture the whole confrontation for evidence. She also claimed to the police later that the man pushed her at that moment.

Another video of the incident, shot by someone else in the girl group, shows that the unidentified man quickly retreated afterwards. However, they caught up with him, and Angelicaaabae pushed him from behind. The man and his wife shortly called the police, hoping that they’d be able to turn the whole thing in their favor.

When the cops arrived, the man tried to claim that the woman had tried to attack him, hiding the real story. However, the video evidence came in handy at the moment, and the officers immediately sided with the Black woman.

The man, who had no other way to prove himself innocent, quickly switched up. He admitted addressing the Chicago influencer, “I’m starting out fresh. I apologize, things got very heated, and I touched you, and I threw your phone.” Not just that, as the word “jail” popped up, he even agreed to broker a deal for $1,000 in exchange for the women not pressing charges against him.

“He would’ve paid damn near anything at that moment not to get locked up,” one Instagram user commented under the video shared by Angelicaaabae.