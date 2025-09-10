Pro-Trump Influencer Shames Epstein Victims on Social Media, Faces Instant Backlash

Jessica Reed Kraus, who is a Trump loyalist, has caused public outrage with her recent comments. The MAGA influencer spoke about Jeffrey Epstein’s victims after being given a binder labelled ‘The Epstein Files: Phase 1.’

Kraus was given a binder labelled ‘The Epstein Files: Phase 1’ by the White House at the beginning of the year. She recently took to Instagram to express her opinions on the victims of the disgraced millionaire.

“Forgive me for refusing to embrace a narrative in which college-aged women who boarded a private jet again and again (for years) to vacation & accept payment as escorts to a multi-millionaire,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“Later, collecting millions after therapy convinced them they were victims of r–e,” Kraus added. The 44-year-old also claimed that she was done “catering” to the MeToo narrative. She accused the movement of overlooking “facts and common sense.”

She went on to explain how “gender bias” is a “cancer to culture.” Kraus also alleged that the victims are “free to twist and manipulate the story” because “no one questions them.”

On Monday, Kraus mocked victims who have revealed traumatic details about their stories. She mocked women who have claimed that they were r–ed multiple times on the s– offender’s island. “Maybe stop boarding the flights that take you to [Epstein’s] island,” she advised Epstein’s survivors.

Jessica Reed Kraus, a Pro-Trump journalist and one of the White House’s Epstein Files Phase 1 binder recipients, posted this attack on Epstein victims to Instagram: “‘I was raped 25 times on the island’ Maybe stop boarding the flights that take you to [the] island.” pic.twitter.com/N2RDULVVfZ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 9, 2025

Her attacks did not stop there. Kraus spoke about how a 26-year-old woman “participating in a s–ual experience” at that age cannot label what’s happened to her as r–e. The MAGA supporter boldly mocked a victim’s account by adding that what happened to them is “called a threesome not r–e.”

Netizens were quick to call out Kraus and defend the victims after the MAGA supporter’s disturbing comments. “Wow – how callous and disgustingly anti-human,” one user wrote.

Several other questioned Kraus’s credibility as a “journalist.” Many others labeled her as “disgusting.” Another netizen defended the victims by pointing out that Kraus was victim-blaming. “ It was hard to get off that island once you were there,” the same user noted.

🤮That makes me ill. These were children. — KafferF (@kafferf) September 9, 2025

“If they’re forcing people to have s–, she doesn’t think that they can force people onto a plane? “ a social media user simply reasoned. Another user called the 44-year-old out for being “Ignorant and vile.”

Kraus’s attack on the victims comes days after the House Oversight Committee received a copy of the letter Trump wrote to Epstein. The letter discovered and published by the Wall Street Journal became a topic of discussion and raised questions about the President’s relationship with the millionaire.