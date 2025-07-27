Man Bought the Dress His Girlfriend Wanted—Then Gave It to His Mom!

This month on Reddit, there’s been a love story that’s left everyone scratching their heads. A 23-year-old girl had her heart broken when her boyfriend did something strange for her birthday. She’d been crushing on a dress for weeks after spotting it two months ago, but instead of giving it to her, he handed it over to his mom.

And to add insult to injury, he simply gave her a Sephora gift card! Can you believe it?

Her special day turned into a complete emotional nightmare, and now the internet is up in arms about it. This guy’s misstep has just blown people away and made them feel very sorry for the lady.

So, this woman posted on a Reddit thread, r/AmIOverreacting, about a dress that she had been absolutely raving about. It was a $200 showstopper in her favorite shade. She and her boyfriend of three whole years had spotted it together during a shopping trip, but they didn’t buy it because, well, it was a bit pricey at the moment.

But she just couldn’t get it out of her head and even kept bringing it up all the time.

Turns out, he was paying attention, but maybe not in the way she wanted him to.

So, on the day she was celebrating her birthday, the guy’s mom strolls into their shindig rocking the exact same dress. At the start, the girlfriend couldn’t believe it was more than just a weird coincidence. But then, his mom lets it slip that he had actually given her that dress as a present a whole month before! Talk about awkward.

RELATED: Karoline Leavitt’s Harmless Post on Son’s First Birthday Draws Heavy Criticism — “Poor Baby Raised to…”

And what does the birthday girl get from him? A $50 gift card to Sephora.

When she talked to him later on, he told her that he’d done it just to bring her down a notch and be “humble” and show her not to get too worked up over “something as trivial as a dress.”

Read how this woman handled her partner, who is a chronic cheat 💔😂.

Check Thread 👇🏼

1. pic.twitter.com/PsAvmm5KO5 — Swift Sultan✨ (@SwiftSultan1) January 27, 2025

Reddit, as you might expect, went absolutely nuts. Someone posted, “What he did was calculated and cruel.” And another person chimed in, saying, “There is no sugar-coating this (…) it’s a gigantic warning sign.”

The lady has broken things off with him now, and she posted, “He keeps calling me, but I won’t answer, and there’s nothing he can say or do to change that. I’ve realized and taken this as a sign of a nature he had kept hidden so well until now.”

Woman Tells Boyfriend About a Dress She Really Wants. Then He Buys It for His Mom https://t.co/nWDp5r8ild — People (@people) July 26, 2025

And of course, because you can’t have a whole Reddit soap opera without a sprinkle of identity theft, the poor lady mentioned that someone’s pretending to be her on the internet, asking for cash to buy a dress.

Just a heads up: she’s not accepting donations, and she’s absolutely not going back to Zayne!

NEXT UP: Black Teen and Her Boyfriend Were Just Waiting for Their Uber —Someone Called 911 on Them Claiming They ‘Looked Suspicious’