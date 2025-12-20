2026 New Year Giveaway
Man Beats 79-Year-Old Father to Death — Then Blames It on ‘Demonic’ Presence in House

Published on: December 20, 2025 at 10:59 AM ET

This Indianapolis man felt 'something demonic' killed his dad. Turns out, he was the demon himself!

Indianapolis man brutal kills father
Indianapolis man arrested for brutally killing his father (Image via Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Wikimedia Commons)

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 54-year-old man for brutally murdering his 81-year-old father and leaving his 79-year-old mother injured at their South Catherwood Avenue home.

The accused, Bryan Pedigo, has been charged with the murder of his father, John Lloyd Pedigo, and the attempted murder of his mother, Olanna Pedigo, along with one count of aggravated battery and auto theft for running away with his father’s truck.

Bryan allegedly got into a physical struggle with John before beating and strangling him. He did not just stop there, but went on to pour candle wax over his father’s face. Police found John’s body wrapped in a rug in his living room. 

Bryan also seemingly thrashed his mother, who was found unconscious by the police. After wrapping his father’s dead body in a mat, Bryan left the place in John’s Ford F-150 truck.

While the accused is in custody now, the case was not as easy to solve for the police. According to Law and Crime Network, cops first received an anonymous call on December 11.

The person pointed them towards the Pedigo residence. However, when responders reached the location, they had to leave empty-handed as the house was locked.

As for who had made the call, it turned out that Bryan had confessed to the murder to a close friend who then reported the police.

After the initial attempt, the officers once again headed to the crime scene and this time around, saw a man’s body wrapped in a carpet through the window.

Upon breaking in, they found Olanna unresponsive with multiple injuries on her body. The poor woman had no idea what was going on and had to be rushed to the hospital.

When the authorities asked her what transpired at the house, she initially did not recall anything but later revealed that her son might be involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, the police tried to track the Ford F-150 truck through license plate cameras. The search led them to a traffic stop on State Road 57, where they found Bryan and arrested him.

The motive of the murder is still not clear, as the accused has given varying statements to the police. He has admitted to the crime but still refuses to divulge the details of what motivated him to kill his father.

Bryan initially claimed that he was out with a friend when the murders took place, but later changed his stance, saying that ‘something demonic’ was present in the house, which likely caused the bloodshed.

Shelley Gindling, a relative of the family, has given out a statement revealing that Bryan had been struggling with mental health issues for a long time.

This was certainly not his first crime, as he had been to prison multiple times. She said, “This has shattered our family in ways that are just hard for me to even put into words. There was simply no excuse for taking his father’s life.”

Bryan was presented in the Marion County court on Wednesday, where the charges against him were finalized. He is currently locked up in Marion County Jail and awaits his trial, which is scheduled for March 2026.

