Mama June’s Husband Issued Ultimatum Over Missing $30K: ‘Pay Honey Boo Boo or I’m Gone!’

Mama June's marriage witnessed a setback as her husband recently gave her this ultimatum. Justin Stroud, the husband of June, issued an ultimatum, demanding that she repay the money she owed her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, or risk the dissolution of their marriage. Earlier in the season, June confessed to taking funds from Alana's Coogan account, a trust required by law for child actors to deposit a portion of their earnings, according to ET Online.

Alana reacted, "Mama’s really pissing me off because she’s trying to make everything about her damn self and it’s like where’s my money?… I’m gonna get the truth out of Mama and I will find out where my money is. Mama is not getting a slap on the wrist for this one." Subsequently, it was verified that June, a former drug addict, had utilized $35,000 of her daughter's earnings. As such, Stroud cautioned that he was ready to end the marriage if June declined to reimburse Coogan for the misappropriated funds.

As Coogan prepared for college, she realized that she couldn't cover the required tuition fee, and Stroud insisted that June reimburse the Toddlers and Tiaras alum, but June declined to comply with his request. "Money doesn’t grow on trees. At some point, you’d have to stand up and say, ‘Hey, there’s just what’s there.’ There’s nothing that I can do to change that. What more do you want me to do?" June reacted.

Stroud, Coogan, and her sister and former legal guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, joined forces to confront June and urge her to return Alana's rightful earnings. Although June acquired the funds legally, Pumpkin, aged 24, highlighted that she had squandered a substantial sum—half a million dollars—on crack cocaine during her past struggle with addiction.

Pumpkin was seen telling her mom, "Legally you’ve done everything right, but morally you’re a piece of s***." To this, Stroud retaliated by telling June, "This is what’s gonna happen... You’re gonna go to the bank in the morning, you’re gonna take $30,000 or I’m leaving." In the episode, he also proclaimed, "June’s out of her freakin’ mind if she thinks I’m just gonna stand here and let her get away with this." He added, "I’m going to do whatever it takes to make this right, even if that means I have to break up my marriage in the process."

Meanwhile, Pumpkin confessed, "I know we’ve been through a lot with this family, but like this is just where I draw the line. The fact that mom was willing to literally throw her entire marriage down the toilet, over the fact that she doesn’t want to sign a check for money she took is freaking insane to me."