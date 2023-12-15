Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell took her last breath on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Her journey has been inspiring for many, and her fans might be able to witness her final days on her mother, June Shannon's Mama June TV show. The young woman suffered a deadly cancer, and months after battling it, she bid goodbye to the world.

Cardwell's mother, with whom she had a fallout, informed fans on her Instagram account of her daughter's death. The post read, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us." She revealed the details, "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM." Mama June spoke about her daughter's strength in the face of this life-threatening disease.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her like she won't, and we will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today," adding, "We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time."

Cardwell was part of the reality TV series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, alongside her sister aired on TLC from 2012-2014. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January, reported CBS. It was discovered in her lungs, liver, and kidney after she consistently complained of stomach aches.

Despite the tough times, there's, dare we say, "good news" for Cardwell's fans that her final days have been well-documented on Mama June's TV show, as informed by the family's source, per TMZ. So, they can now watch her fight the deadly disease on their screens because Cardwell was open about it.

The insiders also revealed she had no issues since the deceased had always been candid with her fans about almost everything. As a result, she had no problem when the show's production team filmed her weakest moments, including the last few hours before she passed away.

However, the crew members didn't feel it right to document "the moment" when she took her last breath, and they are also planning to put their cameras down at the funeral. According to them, it is morally incorrect, and the family deserves some privacy while they mourn the death of the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, her sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, also shared her grief on her Instagram account. She shared the same family photo as Mama June, and penned her feelings in a lengthy caption. She began, "This is one post I wish I didn't have to make." Thompson continued, "Last night, we all surrounded Anna with love and let her know it was okay to go."

She continued, "Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace now. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken." She spoke highly of Cardwell, "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is."

Her funeral was held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, and Mama June invited Cardwell's fans, including publications like PEOPLE and others, to participate in her last rites.

