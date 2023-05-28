Inside Mama June's Alabama Rental Home: Camo Lawn Chairs and Alleged $1M Drug Expenditure Revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of substance and drug abuse that some readers may find distressing.

On the newest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis on Friday, she let the viewers into her rental home in Alabama while the reality TV star got honest regarding her drug addiction, declaring the 'stupidest thing' she's ever done was expend more than $1 million on drugs, per The U.S. Sun.

In a preview clip solely acquired by The U.S. Sun, the 43-year-old reality TV star first offered fans an external glance at her and Justin Stroud's Alabama rental home. According to the outlet, the one-level house seemed to be painted an off-white color and had red bricks surrounding the lowermost half. The exterior also had numerous windows, a few front yard shrubs, and an outdoor garage.

In a teaser trailer received by The US Sun, she and Justin were seen putting up camouflage lawn stools and an outdoor cooler to welcome his mother and aunt on the front lawn. But inside, the couple doesn't have any furnishings. Their bedroom just has a bed, a little storage cube, a fan, and a ring light inside. As Justin expressed his family members were "fans of the show", June demonstrated nervousness over them learning of her "negativity in the tabloids."

"Your aunt is gonna meet the real June, not the Mama June she's seen on TV," June stated in a confessional. Justin's family arrived with the announcement that they were preparing for her bridal shower and invited her daughters.

This comes after Mama June trickled out $1 million on drugs over the years – and was charged in 2019 for drug possession, for which she plead guilty to possession of crack cocaine and joined rehab. "I don't remember, like, a lot of that time frame. Just bits and pieces and stuff," she said.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said of her years fighting addiction in an interview with the Daily Mail. "But the biggest, stupidest thing I've done is spend that much money on drugs." She also admitted to becoming an addict when she was in a relationship with her then-boyfriend Geno Doak.

Shannon revealed to the Daily Mail that the substance abuse mainly consisted of snorting cocaine until it sabotaged her eyesight and she swapped to smoking crack. The 43-year-old recounted that she recalled speaking to herself at the peak of her addiction, "Girl, what the hell are you doing spending all that damn money? I say that a lot to my husband [Justin ‘Smallz’ Stroud]," she continued.

"I would be like, 'Man, why in the hell did I blow all that money?' I am always thinking about that." Shannon asserted to have expended up to $3,000 a day on drugs when she was addicted. "I think about a lot of things I could do with that money," Shannon conceded. "My husband tells me all the time that I can't dwell on it." Mama June said she sometimes still feels inadequate about herself for the deeds she did in her dimmest days.