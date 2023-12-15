Mama June Shares Heartbreaking Details Before Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Funeral

Reality TV star Mama June Shanon shares her emotional turmoil just hours before the funeral of her late daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who succumbed to stage 4 adrenal cancer over the weekend. The heartbroken mother took to her Instagram Story, confessing her feelings, asserting, "This has been one of the toughest weeks of my life. I wish all of this was a nightmare I could just wake up from, and you [Anna] be right here with us."

Anna’s funeral services were held in Gordon, Georgia, on Wednesday, and Mama June posted a saddening picture of Anna on her wedding day, adding to the emotional weight of the moment. Despite the problems, June invited the public to join in remembering Anna, sharing that it was what her daughter would have wanted.

29-year-old Anna was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January, leading to a challenging journey of chemotherapy. She lost her battle, leaving behind the family with heartbreak and a void, including her two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, and Kylee Madison, Mama June announced Anna’s passing on December 9, sharing her feelings on Instagram, stating, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one h*** of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time."

As per the People, Mama June famous for her reality shows like Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot, shared updates on Anna’s condition sharing her terminal diagnosis in July. The mourning process has been challenging for the family as seen in a TikTok video where June emotionally shared, "It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running. She’s not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it’s just so quiet."

As per The Sun, to honor Anna’s memory and allow fans to share in the grieving process, Mama June decided to hold visiting hours for her late daughter. The decision came after Instagram announcement of Anna’s death, which prompted an outpouring of condolences and support from fans. Her younger sister Alana Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo shared her feeling on Instagram, she asserted, "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make. Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately, around 11 pm Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family, we all know she is at peace now."

In the aftermath of Anna's passing, her daughters are taking different paths. Kaitlyn, the eldest, has moved in with her grandmother June, maintaining their close bond, while the youngest, Kylee, is residing with her biological father, Michael. Mama June expressed her pain and inability to describe the depth of sorrow, emphasizing that Anna would have wanted fans to be part of the farewell.

