“Make Hair Professional Again”, Barron Trump’s ‘Bad Hair Day’ at Inauguration Draws Comparison with Donald Trump

America has a lot going on right now, and we are here for it! On one hand, Donald Trump has been all over the news this past week due to his prestigious inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025, where he was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. On the other hand, Donald Trump’s youngest son, 18-year-old Barron Trump has made waves in the media for his striking presence at his father’s oath ceremony.

Besides Barron’s striking looks, impressive 6’9″ height, and noticeable demeanor, the young man grabbed attention with his new hairstyle, which he debuted at the inauguration ceremony. However, it wasn’t well received and people unfortunately questioned why the good-looking youngster had to mess up his hair this way. Moreover, the excessive use of hair gel left many wondering if his inspiration came from his father, Donald Trump.

As per The List, Barron’s hairstyle might have been an attempt to tame his longer locks. Donald Trump, who is usually spotted with his voluminous and untamed hairstyle, was seen sporting a slicked-down look during an outing at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach back in December 2024.

Similarly, two days before the inauguration, Donald, Barron, and Melania Trump boarded a U.S. Air Force aircraft to travel from Florida to Dulles, Virginia. During the flight, Trump’s hair was blown back in the breeze, giving a rare glance at the distinct line between the president’s orange complexion and his untanned forehead.

Additionally, some eagle-eyed observers noticed during the inauguration ceremony that Barron also appeared to have a noticeably receding hairline. While this became a hot topic of discussion online, it is worth noting that Donald Trump himself allegedly underwent a hair transplant after experiencing thinning locks, so perhaps this could be genetic.

While Barron has yet to adopt his dad’s style of using fake tans or his manner of speaking, it seems his hair is getting longer, resembling Trump’s signature style. Meanwhile, Barron, who was just 10 years old when his father was sworn in at the US Capitol for the first time in January 2017, is now treated like an adviser to his father and is often praised for his active involvement in Trump’s campaigns.

The teenager, who was also spotted at a church service with his parents before Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony, stood out for his sharp dress on the occasion. Dressed in a white button-down shirt under a black long overcoat with a blue tie, he became a favorite topic of discussion among netizens.

As per The Times of India, one internet user wrote, “He can run for president at age 35,” while another chimed in, “He grows more handsome every day!” Another commented, “Barron is looking more like young Trump than ever before,” while someone else noted, “Barron is GINORMOUS.” Since Barron has been going viral with his presence at recent family events, chances are he could be a good fit for politics or even as Trump’s successor in the future. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts!