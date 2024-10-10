Maine Governor Blasts Trump For Misgendering Her: "Better Get Used to Recognizing Women Because..."

Donald Trump mistakenly but repeatedly referred to Maine Governor Janet Mills as 'he' while criticizing her on a phone call with supporters in Maine, reported The Bangor Daily News. The outlet obtained the audio recording where the Republican nominee was calling out Mills on immigration and used the masculine pronoun all six times he talked about her.

He better get used to recognizing women. He’s about to get beat by one. https://t.co/dQS4CcHX8l — Janet Mills (@JanetMillsforME) October 8, 2024

The 76-year-old governor didn't waste time to school the former president in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and retorted, "He better get used to recognizing women. He's about to get beat by one," referring to his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. Mills is the state's first female governor, serving as the 75th for the role since 2019. Previously, she served as Maine's Attorney General on two occasions.

On Monday, October 7, Trump was on a call to energize his supporters ahead of the 2024 elections while also criticizing Mills for turning Maine into a 'third world' country. He further accused her of resettling '75,000 migrants' in Maine on the orders of Joe Biden's administration. "He's weak and ineffective, and they told him to do so, and he's saying, 'Yes, sir. Yes, ma'am. I will do it,'" said Trump while referring to Mills as 'he' instead of 'she.'

Trump calls the governor of Maine “he” and “him” several times in a row



(The governor of Maine is Janet Mills) pic.twitter.com/YnJrKgLqsH — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024

In a second reference, Trump once again referred to Mills as 'he,' saying, "Kamala's turning your state into a dumping ground because they have a governor that'll do whatever they say, and that's the next thing — you'd better get rid of him someday in the near future — and if she wins, Maine's unique character will be lost forever."

Trump calls my Governor, Janet Mills, a man repeatedly. He’s met her, she was governor during his admin., she had one of the most effective CoVid outreach results in the country. He obviously knew who she was. But he doubles down. Is he this forgetful? Dementia? Or an insult? https://t.co/86re62wSKw — Sharry (@growdandelions) October 8, 2024

Immigration is one of the 2024 elections' most crucial deciding factors and both candidates are trying to make waves with their voters. However, when it comes to Harris, right-wingers see it as a weaker point for her whereby they frequently accuse her of allowing migrants to illegally cross borders. On the other hand, the ex-president has repeatedly detailed his plan to locate and detain undocumented migrants if re-elected in November.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Meanwhile, some critics also felt that Trump's dislike of Mills may have stemmed from her liking for Harris, with whom she shares a prosecution background. During the first presidential debate between Harris and Trump, Mills said that the Democratic nominee's experience as a prosecutor came in handy while debating the ex-commander-in-chief in September.

There is only one candidate in this race who we can trust to protect women and safeguard the freedom to make our own health care decisions: Vice President Kamala Harris. — Janet Mills (@JanetMillsforME) August 30, 2024

"She's [Kamala] always been a person for the people," Mills told Maine Morning Star. "She's shown that in her career as vice president, as attorney general, as a former district attorney, and now at this debate. The attorney general is the attorney for the people of the state. She worked with me and other attorneys general, in a bipartisan fashion very often, to achieve settlements and go after wrongdoers who were harming the people of our states." In addition, Mills also noted Trump's false claims about Haitian immigrants eating local pets like cats and ducks, calling it 'crazy talk' by a man who 'shouldn't be president.'