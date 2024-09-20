‘Delusional’ Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming 'Everyone' Agrees He Won the Presidential Debate

Republican nominee, Donald Trump, doubled down on his claim that he won last week's presidential debate against Kamala Harris, even though polls suggest otherwise. On Tuesday, 17 September he took to his Truth Social handle and asserted that the world is now recognizing that he defeated Vice President Harris in the debate.

As reported by Raw Story, he stated, "Finally everyone is agreeing that I won the debate with Kamala. It was like a delayed reaction but, as one political pundit said, 'Trump is still the G.O.A.T.'" In response, netizens mocked Trump and labeled him as 'delusional.' An X user wrote, "Donald Trump says he won the debate. Options: Option 1- Trump is telling the truth. He thinks he won the debate. If so, he is delusional and divorced from reality. Option 2- Trump knows he lost, so he is lying. Trump is either delusional or lying. I am voting for Harris." Another echoed, "Donald Trump claims he won the debate. He clearly didn't."

The fact that he thinks he won the debate, thinks he doesn’t need to put in time to prepare for debates, and doesn’t think he needs to do anything better — says all you need to know about Donald Trump. Zero self-awareness and no willingness to do the work. — Joe Schmoe (@wheatsie67) September 12, 2024

The same person added, "He claims he won the 2020 election. He didn't. Why do some people believe anything he says? Are they stupid?" In a similar vein, an X user pointed out, "Calls it a 'horrible debate' but in the same breath says he won the debate and it was so great he doesn’t need to do another. Donald Trump just lies and lies and lies about literally everything!!!" Another chimed, "Donald Trump sounds like a sore loser. He goes from saying that he won the debate, that it was the best debate in the history of the country, and now he says that the debate was rigged. Did you win or was it rigged? Harris had the [debate] questions? It’s called debate preparation, Don."

Donald Trump sounds like a sore loser. He goes from saying that he won the debate, that it was the best debate in the history of the country, and now he says that the debate was rigged. Did you win or was it rigged? Harris had the questions? It’s called debate preparation, Don. — ℝ𝕠𝕘𝕦𝕖 𝔸𝕞𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟 (@RogueAmerican_1) September 13, 2024

As the comments poured in, one read, "The fact that he thinks he won the debate, thinks he doesn’t need to put in the time to prepare for debates, and doesn’t think he needs to do anything better — says all you need to know about Donald Trump. Zero self-awareness and no willingness to do the work." On Fox & Friends when Trump was asked if he would agree to a second debate, he said, “The first thing they did is ask for a debate because when a fighter loses, he says ‘I want a rematch.'" He added, “I’d be less inclined to because we had a great night, we won the debate [although] we had a terrible network.”

Harris’ campaign was quick to call for a second debate, and Fox News agreed to host it with Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier as moderators. As reported by Politico, MacCallum said, “Seems like the American people would love another opportunity to see these candidates. It’s been such a short window and they deserve as many opportunities as possible. We certainly hope they will take us up on that.” A spokesperson for Harris confirmed that she's open to a debate in October. On Wednesday, Trump seemed to turn down Fox News' offer, expressing he didn't want MacCallum and Baier as moderators.