MAGA Supporters Slam Trump’s Latest Announcement as ‘Idiocracy’ – And Newsom’s Fans Give Him a Savage New Nickname

California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his online trolling of Donald Trump with relentless energy. Recently, after the White House dropped updates about a UFC brawl that is to be taking place there, a parody account of Newsom’s office posted a savage tweet, mocking both Trump’s style and his decision.

Trump had previously mentioned that a UFC brawl will take place at the White House on the Fourth of July to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

As White House dropped mock-ups of this proposed event, a parody account of Newsom posted on X, saying, “NEXT YEAR IS AMERICA’S 250th BIRTHDAY. COUNTLESS PATRIOTS HAVE PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE FOR OUR FREEDOM. BUT INSTEAD OF HONORING THEM, DOLLAR DONNY WILL BE MAKING $$$ FOR HIS UFC BOY. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ELECT A SHOE SALESMAN. TRUMP IS FOR PROFIT, NOT FOR AMERICA. (SAD!)”

The tweet was widely validated by netizens who took the ‘shoe salesman’ part quite humorously. One user referred to Ed O’Neill’s character Al Bundy from the TV sitcom, who worked as a shoe salesman. The user said, “We would’ve been better off with Al Bundy. Married… with Children.”

Another one added, “That’s an insult to shoe salesmen. Trump is beneath them, he’s the lowest of the low, a snake oil scammer.” A third person added, “It (shoe salesman) fits better than president.”

Another person was more pointed with their attack as they directly said, “It’s disgusting, what he’s doing to the people’s house!”

The response from people who do not support Trump was quite expected. However, some from the MAGA base also appeared to be criticizing Trump’s decision to host a UFC brawl at the White House. One such user posted, “I love my President, but this seems a little bit like idiocracy.”

Trump is quite tight with UFC CEO Dana White, and the two met in August. Dana had done an Instagram live while being on a flight with Trump and said, “The White House fight is on. I will have more details in the next couple of weeks. But we got it done today.”

Trump had also talked about UFC happening in DC in July as he addressed a crowd in Iowa. The President said, “We’re going to have a UFC fight, think of this, on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. We’re going to build a little — we’re not, Dana’s going to do it. Dana’s great. One of a kind.”

Trump’s love for UFC is quite well known, and he also has plans to place an octagon cage on the White House lawn for the event. Going by the general reaction to this decision, it is quite clear that no one is really happy about what is going to unfold on the next July 4th.

While the shoe maker reference came from a parody account, Newsom has previously trolled and continues to do the same to Trump. As for the President, it now remains to be seen if he has anything particular to say about his decision of organizing a UFC brawl at The White House, as this is not something that has ever happened before.