MAGA Supporters Claim Voting is 'Rigged' As TV Station Mistakenly Aired Results With Harris Win

Former president Donald Trump has always stuck with his rhetoric of the 2020 election being rigged. He recently tweeted about Pennsylvania receiving fraudulent voter registration forms and mail-in ballot applications even before the actual election day results come in. Backing his opinion MAGA has stated that an ABC-affiliated television station has been airing fake winning reports. "ABC accidentally aired election results of Harris winning PA by 5% with 100% in," a political page on X tweeted along with the screen grab. "This is exactly why everyone needs to go vote. We must make this too big to rig," it continued urging voters to be cautious.

"They want you to believe these pre-made election results aired on WNEP 16 (an ABC station) was a "test," with Kamala Harris winning Pennsylvania with 52% of the vote. Do they know something we don't?" another person chimed. Media consultant J. C. Okechukwu termed it 'Scary': "A Pennsylvania news station WNEP-TV “accidentally” showed fake election results showcasing Harris won the swing state. Imagine that! I asked before and I’m asking again: What will conservatives do if they steal this thing again like they blatantly did in the past? Are they just gonna sit down and whine as the media establishment calls them “unhinged” and “crazy?” he observed in his lengthy tweet.

"I live in Northeast Pennsylvania, in the viewing area of WNEP. They are a very biased TV station. Don't believe their explanation one bit," a person agreed. According to the Latin Times, ABC local affiliate WNEP-TV unintentionally showed Pennsylvania election results on the ticker at the bottom of the screen during Sunday's coverage of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. The results showed Harris winning by a large margin, according to the ticker, Trump only garnered 47% of the state's vote, while Harris had 52%.

However, the TV station brushed off the mistake by calling it a 'screen test'. WNEP-TV explained the strange occurrence, stating that the ticker was generated at random for a screen test to make sure that transmission would be uninterrupted on November 5, election night. "Test results for the upcoming November 5 general election mistakenly appeared on WNEP-TV early Sunday evening during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix," the station said. "Those numbers should not have appeared on the screen, and it was an error by WNEP that they did."

"The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night," the news station alleged. The TV station added that the numbers that were shown on the screen during the telecast of the Formula 1 race did not represent the true number of votes. It clarified that no votes of any kind would be counted in Pennsylvania until after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. and that Pennsylvania law prohibits mail-in ballots from being removed from their envelopes until 7:00 a.m. on election day. In the end, the TV station apologized for its technical error by stating, "WNEP regrets the error and apologizes for any confusion. We have taken steps to ensure that it does not happen again."