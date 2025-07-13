MAGA Slams Donald Trump After He Claims Obama and Clinton ‘Created Epstein Files’—Furious Fans Demand Answers Over ‘Betrayal’

Not often does Donald Trump‘s own fully dedicated MAGA base drag him to the ground. Despite this, the president in office achieved what appeared to be impossible on Saturday when he claimed that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were responsible for “creating the Epstein files,” thus cutting off some of his most loyal backers. Yes, really.

Donald Trump set up a babbling defence of Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose name was just recently connected in the ever-present Jeffrey Epstein saga, in a Truth Social tirade that resounded everywhere on social media.

Many MAGA advocates accused Bondi of lying about what she said was a “client list” after the Department of Justice released a 10-hour video and an official report establishing Epstein’s 2019 death to be an act of suicide, despite conspiracy theories.

But Donald Trump wasn’t having it.

He praised Pam Bondi’s “FANTASTIC JOB” and blasted “selfish people” for defecting from his “PERFECT Administration,” writing, “What’s going on with my boys and gals?”

The shocking announcement that the entire Epstein file had been faked by the usual liberal suspects (Obama, Clinton, James Comey, John Brennan, and the Biden White House) came next, along with references to “Russia, Russia, Russia, the Steele Dossier, and, of course, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL.”

MAGA Base Reacts To Donald Trump’s Latest Claim

The reaction? Right away and ruthlessly.

Typically, a thick barrier of online loyalty, MAGA fans broke out in frustrated responses. One user cautioned, “You promised us, Sir. Putting your MAGA base down is not going to make this go away.” “You are losing too many in your base (…) you need to listen to US. (…) This is about The Children!“ someone else wrote.

As many pointed out, Donald Trump’s campaign, before he retook office as president in January 2025, promised honesty regarding Epstein’s influential connections. His alleged defence of Bondi was now seen as an act of betrayal.

One Truth Social user bluntly said, “Promises made, promises broken.“

Others blamed Bondi for lying and asked for her termination. Trump was tagged in a post which stated, “We want the ELITE PEDOS exposed! You promised us that (…) Now it’s OUR fault? (…) What else has [Pam Bondi] lied to us about?”

“Biden created the Epstein files” -Donald Trump The gaslighting is insane. pic.twitter.com/mfpsWZauJX — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) July 12, 2025

The ensuing confusion happened as Trump’s long-standing relationship with Epstein came under a microscope.

Journalist Michael Wolff has stated openly that Epstein was the primary source for Fire and Fury, which characterised Trump’s failing inner circle, according to The Daily Beast. According to the recordings that the outlet was able to get, Epstein describes Donald Trump as a man who set his allies against one another, “and then [Donald Trump] poisons the well outside.”

FBI Officials vs. Pam Bondi

Rumours circulated that top FBI officials Dan Bongino and Kash Patel were making moves to step down due to Pam Bondi’s poor management of the scenario, as if the conspiracy furnace wasn’t already hot enough.

Later, Patel refuted the accusations made on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, “It’s an honor to serve (…) and I’ll continue to do so,“ and asked to move on from Epstein to “rigged” elections.

If Pam Bondi remains Attorney General, none of the Deep State traitors like Leticia James, John Brennan, James Comey, Fauci, Adam Schiff, or AOC are ever going to jail, much less prosecuted. Not to mention the Dan Bongino, Kash Patel fallout! She has to go! That look….. pic.twitter.com/hqvyPxMedL — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) July 12, 2025

In his last post of the day, Trump concurred with the same feeling, saying, “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! Let’s keep (…) not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.“

If the response from a section of the MAGA base is anything to go by, Donald Trump might want to consider that final bit.