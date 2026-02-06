MAGA Senator Demands Investigation After Supreme Court Justice Attends Grammys Ceremony

A fresh political flashpoint erupted right after the Grammys event, as a MAGA-aligned senator called for an investigation into a Supreme Court Justice for her appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made headlines on February 1, 2026, when she appeared at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, not just as a casual guest, but as a Grammy nominee.

Jackson, who was appointed as the Supreme Court Justice by Joe Biden was nominated for a Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for the audiobook of her memoir, Lovely One.

Although she lost the prestigious award to the Dalai Lama’s Meditations, Jackson’s presence at the event seemed to be enough reason for sparking conservative outrage.

While she failed to secure a win, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s one of the three liberal justices on the Supreme Court, mingled with pop stars on Sunday.

However, Jackson’s red-carpet moment did not sit well with 73-year-old Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn. Following the event, she penned a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, demanding a formal probe into Jackson’s conduct.

Now, even though it might sound outrageous, Blackburn argued that Jackson’s attendance at the Grammys, wherein several artists criticized the ICE, raised serious questions about the Supreme Court Justice’s impartiality towards immigration-related cases.

Blackburn even took to her social media platforms, raising questions about “how can Americans trust” Jackson, after she “was at the Grammy’s applauding anti-ICE rhetoric”.

Instead of taking the time to learn what a woman is, Ketanji Brown Jackson was at the Grammy’s applauding anti-ICE rhetoric. How can Americans trust her to be impartial on the highest court in the land?pic.twitter.com/F7wn5jxoVb — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 3, 2026

But turns out, the Tennessee Republican Senator isn’t alone in questioning Jackson’s appearance and behavior at the Grammys. Even New York Post columnist Miranda Devine escalated the controversy by alleging that Jackson was seen “laughing and clapping” during the anti-ICE remarks.

However, it’s just Blackburn who received backlash for her sharply worded letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, and for taking offense at Jackson attending the Grammys. Taking to X, several netizens wrote, “impartiality died when they started interviewing candidates based on their tweets”.

Oh no, a Justice saw a pop star! Quick, worry about that instead of the unchecked ideological warfare currently dissolving the separation of powers. Impartiality died when they started interviewing candidates based on their tweets. — NANA (@nannakwesi) February 3, 2026

Meanwhile, in her letter, the Senator argued, “there are serious questions regarding Justice Jackson’s participation in such a brazenly political, anti-law enforcement event and her ability to remain an impartial member of the Supreme Court.”

Blackburn further clarified in the letter that while it’s not unusual for justices to attend public events, it’s “very rarely—if ever—have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric.”

So, after telling Roberts in the letter that “an investigation into her ability to remain impartial with respect to immigration matters that come before the Court is urgently needed,” the Senator urged the Chief Justice to investigate whether Jackson broke the Supreme Court’s code of conduct.