Popular MAGA Podcaster Raises Concerns Over Trump’s Health Decline

A popular conservative podcaster took a dig at Trump’s health in a pointed X post. Shawn Ryan, well-known within the MAGA circle with 5.8 million YouTube subscribers, appeared to slam the president after he drew attention for his behavior at a peace-focused meeting with world leaders.

Ryan, a former Navy SEAL, is known for criticizing the Trump administration and its appointees, unlike other MAGA supporters who follow them unquestioningly. Recently, he criticized Pam Bondi and the DOJ over their handling of the Epstein files.

“What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any p—–iles that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with,” Ryan said in a video.

He accused Bondi of “going to protect pedophiles” rather than prosecute them and referenced unverified sources claiming she did not want to pursue cases, as it would “crush the system.” Ryan later apologized for not double-checking his sources.

The White House posted on X, “Nothing more important than PEACE,” in light of the inaugural Board of Peace meeting. Ryan quoted the tweet with a now-deleted caption: “Ummm… I know we all thought the last guy had dementia but…” — taking a jab at Trump’s dementia rumors after the president appeared distracted during the assembly.

Ryan’s comments came as Trump has frequently mocked former President Joe Biden’s health, often referring to him as “sleepy Joe.”

A video of Donald Trump appearing to close his eyes during his Board of Peace launch has gone viral, overshadowing major Gaza funding pledges and renewed scrutiny over his energy and health.#DonaldTrump #news https://t.co/wXIZbEzJXh — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 20, 2026

​The U.S. is gathering its military assets in the Middle East to gear up for a potential war with Iran. Trump, 79, attended the peace meeting on Thursday with world leaders in Washington.

For about 45 minutes, he kept rambling about irrelevant issues. He took the chance to hurl unprovoked attacks on his political allies, commented on the war in Gaza, boasted about his previous peace deals, and even announced his preference in women.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump just announced the U.S. will send $10 BILLION to his so-called “Board of Peace.” An offshore entity he controls. Where he’s chairman for life. That’s taxpayer money → straight into Trump’s personal power structure. He’s robbing America in real time. pic.twitter.com/4Ti7NfHuoG — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 19, 2026

He announced that the U.S will donate $10 billion to the Board of Peace, an amount he claimed was small compared to the cost of war.”

He lost track while delivering a speech. The attendees were visibly confused and uninterested during his speech. Trump, who has continued to brag about his cognitive health despite some insiders claiming otherwise, was seen struggling to stay awake during the meeting.

Last week, during another meeting at the White House, Trump had crowned himself the “Undisputed Champion of Coal,” triggering laughter among netizens. He made a major slip-up that escalated the rumors that he has not been doing well. “I’m proud to officially name the undisput…(unintelligible muttering)…When did this come out? Mr. Speaker,” he appeared clueless.