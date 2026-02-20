News

Popular MAGA Podcaster Raises Concerns Over Trump’s Health Decline

Published on: February 20, 2026 at 5:27 AM ET

Trump delivered a rather confusing speech before the Board of Paece.

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Trump appeared sleepy at Board of Peace meeting
Trump confused peace-meeting attendees with his blabbering (Photo Credit: The White House)

A popular conservative podcaster took a dig at Trump’s health in a pointed X post. Shawn Ryan, well-known within the MAGA circle with 5.8 million YouTube subscribers, appeared to slam the president after he drew attention for his behavior at a peace-focused meeting with world leaders.

Ryan, a former Navy SEAL, is known for criticizing the Trump administration and its appointees, unlike other MAGA supporters who follow them unquestioningly. Recently, he criticized Pam Bondi and the DOJ over their handling of the Epstein files.

“What you should be talking about is how you are going to investigate and prosecute any p—–iles that are running around on Epstein Island that you’re affiliated with,” Ryan said in a video.

He accused Bondi of “going to protect pedophiles” rather than prosecute them and referenced unverified sources claiming she did not want to pursue cases, as it would “crush the system.” Ryan later apologized for not double-checking his sources.

The White House posted on X, “Nothing more important than PEACE,” in light of the inaugural Board of Peace meeting. Ryan quoted the tweet with a now-deleted caption: “Ummm… I know we all thought the last guy had dementia but…” — taking a jab at Trump’s dementia rumors after the president appeared distracted during the assembly.

Ryan’s comments came as Trump has frequently mocked former President Joe Biden’s health, often referring to him as “sleepy Joe.”

​The U.S. is gathering its military assets in the Middle East to gear up for a potential war with Iran. Trump, 79, attended the peace meeting on Thursday with world leaders in Washington.

For about 45 minutes, he kept rambling about irrelevant issues. He took the chance to hurl unprovoked attacks on his political allies, commented on the war in Gaza, boasted about his previous peace deals, and even announced his preference in women.

He announced that the U.S will donate $10 billion to the Board of Peace, an amount he claimed was small compared to the cost of war.”

He lost track while delivering a speech. The attendees were visibly confused and uninterested during his speech. Trump, who has continued to brag about his cognitive health despite some insiders claiming otherwise, was seen struggling to stay awake during the meeting.

Last week, during another meeting at the White House, Trump had crowned himself the “Undisputed Champion of Coal,” triggering laughter among netizens. He made a major slip-up that escalated the rumors that he has not been doing well. “I’m proud to officially name the undisput…(unintelligible muttering)…When did this come out? Mr. Speaker,” he appeared clueless.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *