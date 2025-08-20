MAGA Loyalists Slam Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter After Catching Her Alleged ‘Hypocrisy’ – “Poor Ella is Suffering…”

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris, has faced the brutal wrath of a few MAGA loyalists after speaking up about the

environment. As soon as the model expressed her “climate anxiety,” a few social media users pointed out her hypocrisy. Ella, 26, went to TikTok to express her growing concerns over several environmental issues, particularly climate change. She shared that she has grown quite anxious about global issues over the past few years.

“I think everything with the environment is really f—— getting to me. I experience a lot of climate anxiety. Like I think a lot of us do,” Emhoff said in one of her TikTok videos. She added, “It’s scary all these things are happening…besides the small things we can do in pushing for change and fighting, protesting, it’s really hard not to sit in those moments where it just feels so heavy.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, and not for the right reasons. Some hawk-eyed MAGA loyalists were quick to tear her down for her hypocrisy, as Ella was spotted carrying a plastic bag just a day prior. One user ridiculed her, commenting, “Y’all heard the new disease Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, suffers from? ‘Climate anxiety.'”

Another mockingly added, “Don’t get her wrong; she means anxiety caused by Republicans’ actions. Democrats actions affecting the climate don’t cause anxiety.” A third added, “I’m old enough to remember when the left kept complaining about the deforestation caused by paper bags and pushed for the switch to plastic.”

Kamala Harris Step Dayghter Ella Emhoff says she experiences “Climate Anxiety” like a lot of us do. They/them are absolutely serious too. pic.twitter.com/9fyzwmkBYk — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 15, 2025

One user also suggested she would “experience a true connection to Mother Earth.” “Poor Ella is suffering eco-anxiety. Solution: spend a week in the outback without food, water, electricity, and phone service. Immerse yourself in reality,” the person wrote.



“Nobody does hypocrisy better than a liberal,” another took a jab at Ella. On the contrary, some people have come to defend her. “So? I’m worried about the climate too, but I sometimes use plastic bags. I’m also worried about my health, but I sometimes eat junk food and drink whiskey. Doesn’t make me a hypocrite, just makes me a human,” one wrote.



As soon as Ella Emhoff‘s TikTok video went viral, people shifted their attention to one of her other posts showing her at an arts and crafts thrift shop. In the video, she is seen with a plastic bag in front of the store’s signage. Later, in the same video, more plastic bags came out when she was inside her bedroom. “Look at all the plastic bags. Didn’t you advocate for banning single-use plastic bags, or was that just for everyone else but you?” one user questioned in the comment section of her video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

Apart from expressing her “climate anxiety,” Emhoff also spoke up about other global issues, such as genocide, healthcare losses, and the rising living costs in the United States. However, her statement was not well-received by most of her 53,000 TikTok followers, with some even going so far as calling her “unbearably vapid.”